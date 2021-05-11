 Skip to main content
Watch now: Need a job? State Farm wants to hire 1,500 new claims employees
Watch now: Need a job? State Farm wants to hire 1,500 new claims employees

State Farm wants to add more than 1,500 new claims employees to its facilities across four states, the Bloomington-based insurer announced Tuesday.

The anticipated hires will cover full-time positions based in-office at the company's headquarters on the city's east side, and at locations in Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix.

As of 2020, State Farm employs 57,500 employees nationwide. Its Bloomington campus provides a total of 14,436 jobs. 

State Farm's corporate headquarters is on Bloomington's east side. The insurer n Tuesday announced it plans to hire 1,500 new claims employees. 

The company in a statement credited "record growth" as the reason for adding the claims positions. 

Despite fewer drivers on the road and lower rates — both spurred by the coronavirus pandemic — State Farm still pulled in a net income of $3.7 billion in 2020

Last year State Farm's property and casualty insurance companies recorded growth in auto policies and a boost in homeowners incurred claims. 

The latter was largely due to a surge in human and climate-caused disasters, including wildfires and hurricanes. 

Tuesday's announcement also comes after the company in April said that more than two-thirds of its employees — about 40,000 people — will shift to a hybrid workplace model in July.

A company spokesperson last month said "most employees assigned to our Bloomington facility" will follow the model, which allows some employees to work part time in the office and part time from home. 

Some of the new 1,500 claims positions will support in-language claims teams to assist Spanish and Asian language speaking customers. They cover a variety of shifts, include access to full benefits and do not require insurance experience. 

An online career fair is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 13. More information can be found at statefarm.com/careers.

"Our employees are the key to ensuring our continued success,” State Farm HR&D Director Jill Lacy Green said in statement. “Our virtual career fair will allow potential applicants to engage with our recruiters to learn more about our career opportunities, interviewing and resume tips, as well as our benefits before applying.” 

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

