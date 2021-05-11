Watch now: Need a job? State Farm wants to hire 1,500 new claims employees

The latter was largely due to a surge in human and climate-caused disasters, including wildfires and hurricanes.

Tuesday's announcement also comes after the company in April said that more than two-thirds of its employees — about 40,000 people — will shift to a hybrid workplace model in July.

A company spokesperson last month said "most employees assigned to our Bloomington facility" will follow the model, which allows some employees to work part time in the office and part time from home.

Some of the new 1,500 claims positions will support in-language claims teams to assist Spanish and Asian language speaking customers. They cover a variety of shifts, include access to full benefits and do not require insurance experience.

An online career fair is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 13. More information can be found at statefarm.com/careers.