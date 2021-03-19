Watch now: Normal cannabis dispensary parking lot proposal moves forward

NORMAL — The Zoning Board of Appeals approved Jushi Holdings Inc.'s proposal to construct a 40-space parking lot west of its Normal recreational cannabis dispensary.
“We value being in this community and being able to provide a service,” Ketty Bencosme, construction project manager for Jushi, said Thursday evening.
The current parking lot is too compact for the number of customers served daily at its 501 W. Northtown Road business, and Bencosme said, “I think throughout the implementation of expanding our parking area it would better equip us to be able to serve the community.”
Operating under its brand Beyond/Hello, recreational cannabis sales have skyrocketed since the business opened in May. The company in January opened a new location at 118 Keaton Place in Bloomington.
To better accommodate customers, Jushi plans to construct the lot to the west on a separate property, which it owns, a company spokesman said Thursday.
Jushi has a 10-year lease of the property where its dispensary is located.
As part of the proposal, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved an amendment to Jushi's special use permit to include a landscaping variance that would apply the town's landscaping regulations to only the area on the lot that will be developed.
Without the variance, the property would require 30 trees and 150 shrubs. With the variance, Jushi is only required to have 13 trees and 65 shrubs on the property.
The amended special use permit will need the Town Council's approval before construction can begin. The Town Council will consider the proposal at its April 5 meeting starting at 7 p.m.
Recreational cannabis became legal in Illinois in 2020. More than $1 billion in products were sold last year statewide, data shows.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.