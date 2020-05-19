Watch now: 'Normal is a long way away': Local restaurants find challenges in dealing with COVID shutdown

BLOOMINGTON — Bob and Amy Crawford have kept their 15 employees working at Crawford's Corner Pub since Gov. J. B. Pritzker ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in services on March 16.
"I have not laid off one employee," Bob Crawford said. "Everyone of our employees is still getting as many hours as what they did before."
Like many other eateries, the pub at 610 W. Chestnut St. has switched temporarily to carry-out and curbside pickup in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
"From day one, we just said we're going to try to do everything that we can to keep our doors open so we started doing delivery," said Bob Crawford. "I think we've reached a new fan base with our delivery and it's something that I am looking into keeping once this is all over."
Reopening bars and restaurants is part of the fourth phase in Pritzker’s five-phase Restore Illinois plan. The governor says most areas are on track to reach phase three by the end of May, but no one knows when phase four will begin.
Whether local restaurants can hold on may depend on if they take advantage of federal, state and local programs, said Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.
“I know there was another round of the PPP program, then we also have the McLean County loans available,” he said. “So there are resources, it’s just a matter of them getting ready to take advantage of them.”
The McLean County Targeted Development Loan “was designed to catch everybody afterwards so if they didn’t get PPP, we’re hoping to assist them,” Hoban said.
The Crawfords, Bloomington's Parkview Inn and Normal's Maggie Miley's, were among those that received loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
"Like everybody else, we're ready to get back, I don't want to say, to normal, because normal is a long way away, but to where some patrons can come dine with us," he added.
As of Thursday, none of the 178 bars, restaurants and other establishments licensed to sell alcohol in Bloomington has canceled its license, said city spokeswoman Nora Dukowitz. Only 31 of the licensees have registered to provide curbside, carry-out or delivery sales.
Twenty of the 77 liquor license holders in Normal are closed, with at least 53 open in some capacity, town Clerk Angie Huonker said.
EDC and McLean County Chamber of Commerce surveys say the average operating level for local restaurants is about 50%, “and they’re hoping to get back up as soon as possible,” said Hoban.
Fort Jesse Cafe owner Abby Boesenberg decided to close during the shutdown. "We didn't know what we were dealing with at that point and our employees felt uncomfortable proceeding under those conditions and I was nine months pregnant and unable to be there myself," said Boesenberg. "We just decided to close the doors and wait for further instruction and see where this thing was going.
"We were able to shut down most of our utilities and really minimize the amount of payments," she added.
But that meant her 30 employees at the popular breakfast and brunch spot at 1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal, were not going to get paid.
Boesenberg organized a fundraiser on the GoFundMe website, which has raised nearly $15,000 for the Fort Jesse Cafe Employee Emergency Relief Fund. Boesenberg added another $10,000.
"The community responded immensely, and that has helped bridge the gap between when we suddenly shut down and when our employees were able to get unemployment (compensation)," she said.
Boesenberg plans to partially reopen on May 20 with curbside pickup and delivery through DoorDash. Two of her returning workers are general manager Nick Birky and his wife, Fort Jesse's private events manager and a server.
"There's been a lot of uncertainty and it's been stressful for some, but the efforts of the restaurant and the local support of the restaurant have gone a long way in keeping a lot of people afloat, especially those with families," he said.
Jan Lancaster, owner of The Bistro, 316 N. Main St., Bloomington, applied for small business grants or loans but so far hasn't gotten any help.
"It just seems like there are a lot of us little guys who are getting lost in the shuffle," said Lancaster. "I think those are the ones who unfortunately are not going to be able to open."
Lancaster opted not to do curbside service and totally closed her bar during the shutdown. She owns her building and her five steady workers "fortunately had other jobs that let them work from home, so they have been getting paid throughout this ordeal," she said.
The pandemic did claim The Bistro's summer Pridefest, which started in 2018 to celebrate the city's diversity.
Lancaster plans to reopen when the shutdown order is lifted. "... I haven't heard from anyone who isn't planning to reopen, at least in Bloomington," she added.
"We've been holding on," said Echo Nord, who with her mother is helping her sister run the restaurant. "The catering is what's carrying us through right now. It's definitely not as busy as it was, but we're doing what we can do to hold on. As soon as we get the OK to open up, we're going to do everything we can to be abide by the CDC's recommendations."
In uptown Normal, Peter Connolly's happy to see other restaurants reopening and getting curbside business, but at Maggie Miley’s, “we’re still pretty slow.”
“Obviously we want to get open as much as anybody else,” he said. “We’re not in the business to get people compromised in any way, you know, sick or anything like that. We’re here as a business to take care of the community and take care of our staff. So we’ll do what we can to open up but within the limits of the new regulations and whatnot.”
Bartenders, servers and managers have kept busy by helping to take orders, refurbish the tables and bars and “clean everything from the ceiling down.”
“We’re using this as a time to get stuff cleaned up and redone, kind of make it look fresh and newer,” Connolly said, hoping at least the regulars will notice once they’re allowed back inside at 126 E. Beaufort St.
The pace of curbside pickups at Parkview Inn, 1003 S. Morris Ave. Bloomington, has slowed down significantly during the week, but owner Rick McCormick said good weekends and faithful customers are helping them along.
“We love our faithful customers, our local customers around the local neighborhood that are supporting us almost every day of the week,” McCormick said. “We have one customer, him and his wife come here every day. They’re here every day for either lunch or for dinner to support me; it’s very nice.
“They say ‘We don’t want to see you leave, we’re afraid you might leave.’ I go ‘No, I'm here. I will stick it out through thick and thin.’”
It was the second hit in several years for Parkview, whose building was destroyed in a 2016 fire and rebuilt on the same spot.
McCormick said Parkview is ready with masks, sanitizing equipment and anything else it might need to reopen as soon as possible.
“We’re ready. So as soon as (Pritzker) says we can do it, we’re ready to roll. Let’s go,” he said.
