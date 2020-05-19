Watch now: 'Normal is a long way away': Local restaurants find challenges in dealing with COVID shutdown

"We've been holding on," said Echo Nord, who with her mother is helping her sister run the restaurant. "The catering is what's carrying us through right now. It's definitely not as busy as it was, but we're doing what we can do to hold on. As soon as we get the OK to open up, we're going to do everything we can to be abide by the CDC's recommendations."

In uptown Normal, Peter Connolly's happy to see other restaurants reopening and getting curbside business, but at Maggie Miley’s, “we’re still pretty slow.”

“Obviously we want to get open as much as anybody else,” he said. “We’re not in the business to get people compromised in any way, you know, sick or anything like that. We’re here as a business to take care of the community and take care of our staff. So we’ll do what we can to open up but within the limits of the new regulations and whatnot.”

Bartenders, servers and managers have kept busy by helping to take orders, refurbish the tables and bars and “clean everything from the ceiling down.”