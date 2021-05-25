 Skip to main content
Watch now: Occupancy up at Bloomington-Normal hotels, but jobs remain vacant
'EVERYONE IS HIRING'

Watch now: Occupancy up at Bloomington-Normal hotels, but jobs remain vacant

Hotel workers key to reopening the hospitality industry in the Twin Cities.

NORMAL — Migidi Tembo is in a pickle.

Rooms at the hotel he manages in uptown Normal are the fullest they've been in months, but staff rosters are bare.

"I have over 50 positions open in the building," said Tembo, the general manager of the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center. "From management to hourly — it's the whole hotel."

Tembo and other Twin Cities hospitality players this week told me they're facing a similar challenge as the industry edges into the next phase of a post-coronavirus pandemic economy.

Susana Pacheco, a housekeeper at Hampton Inn in Bloomington, cleans a room Tuesday. Local hotels experiencing a worker shortage. 

Occupancy at local hotels, they said, is picking up with increasing business and leisure travel, but managers are struggling to maintain a full staff. 

"We're ready to serve guests, but the conundrum is that we have so much demand but no labor," Tembo said. "It's a positive and it's a negative."

Underpinning the first part of that formula is a wave of travel ignited by the state moving into its "bridge phase" — a period that eases a number of restrictions on gatherings and indoor capacities at museums, office spaces, convention centers and restaurants. 

Also in the mix are widespread vaccination efforts, giving travelers confidence to leave their homes and attend social events, said Paige Hadsall, who manages Hampton Inn Bloomington West.

Susana Pacheco, a housekeeper at Hampton Inn in Bloomington, stocks linens on Tuesday.

"A lot of it really is people feeling more comfortable traveling and going out," Hadsall said. "People can finally getting together, at weddings, celebrations of life, the Fourth of July, those sorts of things."

Hadsall said the 73-room hotel on Bloomington's west side started to fill up around six weeks ago. Since then, it has remained at 80 to 95% occupancy. 

Another part of the occupancy boost, about 20% for Hadsall and around 75% for Tembo, is tied to long-term stays by contractors and tradespeople sourced for construction work at electric vehicle maker Rivian's plant in Normal.

Higher occupancy figures are nonetheless a staggering shift from this time last year, when local hotels saw dramatic plunges in bookings because reasons to travel were largely nonexistent and in many cases, not permitted.

Susana Pacheco, a housekeeper at Hampton Inn in Bloomington, places a seal on a guest room after sanitizing surfaces and changing linens and towels.

In 2020, area hotels were subject to at least 31,503 room cancellations, Crystal Howard, president and CEO of the Bloomington Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau said last week during a presentation of the bureau's annual report. 

"The pandemic has had a devastating impact on tourism," Howard said. "Our community unfortunately has seen the effects of that, with our hotels and restaurants and businesses not seeing the foot traffic they typically see."

Those cancellations and others translated into at least 125,000 less visitors coming into the area, Howard said.

In Bloomington, those losses also mean that the city through April 30 has only taken in $822,070 through its 6% hotel and motel tax. That's 46.3% less than the $1,520,946 that was collected through the tax in fiscal year 2020. 

Howard said that as of this month, the bureau has booked at least 11,678 rooms through the end of 2021, or "more than we had even in the last year."

Several art, music, and cultural festivals are scheduled to make their return in Bloomington-Normal following a year of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If that positive trend continues, then municipalities and local business owners could see improved revenues. 

But to sustain that flow of cash, hotels will also need to find a solution to the second part of the conundrum formula — finding employees.

Tembo, Hadsall and others told me that the shortage is largely due to furloughed workers not returning to their positions and a minor touch of a labor market saturated by available jobs. 

"Across the board ... the number of hotel jobs, I'm pretty sure everyone is hiring right now," Hadsall said. 

A search of the employment website Indeed.com shows there's at least 76 open hotel and lodging-related positions across Bloomington-Normal.  

"Us being one of the industries that got hit the hardest, we've had to scramble to meet the demand but also have been trying to hire people for three, four months," Tembo said. "You try to increase pay rate — still nothing."

In the interim, Tembo has used contracted labor for housekeeping services and in some cases, "if you don't have someone to clean the room, then you just have us left to our own devices to clean rooms." 

Susana Pacheco, a housekeeper at Hampton Inn in Bloomington, sanitizes a remote control in a guest room during her shift on Tuesday. 

Tembo also said he's struggling to find staff to work in the hotel's restaurant, bar and banquet facilities. He's extended a referral program that gives employees incentives like an extra $100, but that still isn't enough. 

Hadsall said she's "having some difficulty" filling some "small positions" because "not a lot of people are applying." 

She's also losing employees — ironically — to the company responsible for some of her guests' stays. 

"I lost a person last week and a hotel next door is losing people to Rivian," Hadsall said. "There's no way a hotel can compete with that starting pay. It's great for the Bloomington-Normal area, but also fierce competition for workers."

