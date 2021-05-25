Watch now: Occupancy up at Bloomington-Normal hotels, but jobs remain vacant

If that positive trend continues, then municipalities and local business owners could see improved revenues.

But to sustain that flow of cash, hotels will also need to find a solution to the second part of the conundrum formula — finding employees.

Tembo, Hadsall and others told me that the shortage is largely due to furloughed workers not returning to their positions and a minor touch of a labor market saturated by available jobs.

"Across the board ... the number of hotel jobs, I'm pretty sure everyone is hiring right now," Hadsall said.

A search of the employment website Indeed.com shows there's at least 76 open hotel and lodging-related positions across Bloomington-Normal.

"Us being one of the industries that got hit the hardest, we've had to scramble to meet the demand but also have been trying to hire people for three, four months," Tembo said. "You try to increase pay rate — still nothing."

In the interim, Tembo has used contracted labor for housekeeping services and in some cases, "if you don't have someone to clean the room, then you just have us left to our own devices to clean rooms."