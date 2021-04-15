Watch now: Restaurant week celebration promotes McLean County businesses

BLOOMINGTON — A new 10-day celebration promoting local restaurants, breweries and cafes is coming to McLean County in May.

The Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau will present the inaugural BN Bites & Brews, which seeks to support local businesses and encourage post-COVID economic recovery.

"With the tough times that we've all had in the pandemic, we thought this would be a good way to get folks out into the community and support our restaurants that have been so impacted with the pandemic," said Matt Hawkins, director of sports and market development with the visitors bureau.