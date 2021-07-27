Watch now: Rise in downtown Bloomington graffiti 'disheartening' to business owners

BLOOMINGTON — What do random letters, a giant strawberry and the phrase "Fix it" have in common?

All are examples of graffiti that have surfaced on the walls of downtown Bloomington buildings and businesses in the last few weeks.

Together, there have been at least nine instances of tagging in the month of July, according to figures from the Bloomington Police Department. And there could be more that haven't been reported to law enforcement, BPD public information officer John Fermon told me this week.

He said there's no specific explanation for the uptick in painted symbols.

"More than likely one or more than one people with spray paint, making bad choices," Fermon said, adding that the symbols are not gang related. "In my experience, this is usually common with teens, they will spray paint fences and/or vehicles after buying or stealing a spray paint can."

Unless a building or business owner consented to the tagging, the act qualifies as criminal defacement of property, Fermon said.

About this column Timothy Eggert writes a business column each week in The Pantagraph. Have a tip or suggestion? Email him at teggert@pantagraph.com.

Many downtown business owners told me they don't approve of the graffiti, especially when it covers their storefront.

"Being an artist, I'm all for art, but when it's just something senseless like that it makes it, you know, not even good art," said Jeremy Plue, owner of Meltdown Creative Works.

Windows on the east side of the building where the screen-printing business operates out of, 216 E. Grove St., were hit with the number "3," a smiley face and the phrase "Fix it" — all in bright red paint.

Across the street, at The Oaks Apartments, the wall of a residential building features a 4-foot tall depiction of a strawberry with the word "Scrawberry" painted in the same red paint.

Plue said he thought about posting photos of the graffiti on social media to warn other downtown business owners, but stopped short because he didn't want to legitimize the vandalism.

"We’re a small business and people know we’re just trying to make it," Plue said. "It's pretty disheartening when someone would go and do that."

What's more, there are a number of spaces downtown already dedicated for urban art.

The south wall of the McLean County Government Center features a massive mural that was painted in 2013 by local alternative-school students, while the north wall of the Lyman Graham building, at 320 N. Main St., hosts a series of portraits of historic figures.

The same wall also now hosts an acronym in black spray paint, just like the west wall of the Main Plaza building, at 302 N. Main St., a west wall of the building at 205 N. Main St., which houses Pantagraph Media and other businesses, and a wall of the government center, in the Front Street alley.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It's fortunate that the taggers haven't touched existing downtown artwork, but unfortunate that they have damaged historic and vacant buildings.

What's more, the graffiti taints a slew of progress and energy that have revamped downtown this year.

The tagging doesn't add to the value of downtown Bloomington. It defaces it.

If a downtown business owner sees "suspicious behavior like a person wearing dark clothing, holding spray paint, late at night" then the police should be called, Fermon said.

He added that business owners should also ensure their camera systems are pointed in the right direction or consider adding camera systems to their business.

"We'd also like the person/business to make a police report," Fermon said. "We have a good-sized network of cameras downtown but without a date/time estimate it's like finding a needle in a haystack without video parameters."

DXL store closed

The Casual Male XL clothing store on Bloomington's east side closed its doors this month.

An employee told me the closure was tied to the expiration of the store's lease at the Lakewood Plaza, the shopping center that housed the retail space at 1407 N. Veterans Parkway.

A spokesperson for Destination XL Group Inc. did not return my request for comment, but a representative for the property management company that oversees Lakewood Plaza told me the store's closing was not related to ongoing renovations at the shopping center.

DXL in its annual report submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said that at the start of 2021 it had 131 stores with either a natural lease expiration or a kick-out option within the next two years, allowing it to "right-size our store portfolio."

It's unclear whether the Bloomington store was included in that figure.

The company also said that amid 2020 it was forced to close 12 stores across the United States. As of January, DXL operated 15 stores in Illinois.

Burnt gas station now open

The Qik 'n EZ convenience store and gas station on Vernon Avenue in Normal re-opened this month after more than two years of no service.

The business, located at 1510 E. Vernon Ave., was forced to close in the summer of 2018 because of an early morning fire that ripped through the store.

Qik 'n EZ operates two other locations in the Twin Cities — one at 1609 N. Main St. in Normal and the other at 1607 Morrissey St. in Bloomington.

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0