Watch now: Rivian closes deal on 380 acres west of Normal

David Kidd, who has lived in the area for over 20 years, said he would like to see Rivian keep a buffer between the residential properties and the factory if they do move forward with redeveloping the land.

That could include developing a greenspace the community could use, he said.

"I think they're talking about doing a customer business center, you know, we're not opposed to those kinds of things," Kidd said. "If you can gracefully live within the community and be a part of the community, we can all harmoniously live together."

Earlier this month Rivian also purchased 20 acres of land to the north of the facility for $871,200, according to records filed with the Recorders Division. That property was once a part of the former Mitsubishi assembly plant, said Dietmeier.

"Certain pieces of the Mitsubishi property were broke off for whatever reason when the plant closed in 2016," he said of the property at the corner of Electric Avenue and Rivian Motorway. "We were just purchasing that to square off the lot at the corner."

Rivian does not have specific plans for the property at this time, said Dietmeier.

The plant in west Normal employs 1,250 people.