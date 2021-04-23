Watch now: Rivian closes deal on 380 acres west of Normal

NORMAL — Rivian has finalized the purchase of 380 acres of farmland west of its Normal factory, which the electric vehicle company hopes to use for future expansion, officials said Friday. Some neighbors have raised concerns about noise and traffic.
The 419 N. Rivian Motorway property and surrounding parcels were bought from Kaco Inc., a private company with owners based in Shorewood.
Rivian closed the deal for the farmland on Monday, Rivian spokesman Zach Dietmeier told The Pantagraph on Friday. The company is asking the town of Normal to annex and rezone the area for manufacturing purposes.
Rivian bought the former Mitsubishi Motors North America plant in Normal four years ago for $16 million and has been ramping up for production to start in June. The firm has also been snapping up land surrounding the facility.
Dietmeier declined to disclose the final selling price for the properties, and sales information was not recorded with the McLean County Recording Division by press time.
The Normal Town Council could consider the zoning and annexation requests, and an amended site plan that would allow the plant to develop the land for a maximum 10.6 million square-foot building, at a May 3 meeting.
Following an April 8 meeting, the Normal Planning Commission is recommending the Town Council rezone 320 acres of the property for manufacturing, but keep 60 acres closest to North 975 E. Road zoned as farmland.
The recommended change to the zoning request was made after several families living near the properties expressed concerns about potential light and noise pollution, along with additional traffic, if Rivian chooses to redevelop the land.
"We are absolutely amenable to leaving that agriculturally zoned," Dietmeier said during the meeting. "We have no interest in that being a big factor in why this would not work out for both properties."
Since the meeting, some of the neighbors who attended said they were pleased with the recommended changes to the zoning request.
"We're all for Rivian, we're glad they're in town," said Lonnie Garrison, who lives in the area. "They really stepped up, that they wanted to work with us and make sure they keep their neighbors happy, too."
David Kidd, who has lived in the area for over 20 years, said he would like to see Rivian keep a buffer between the residential properties and the factory if they do move forward with redeveloping the land.
That could include developing a greenspace the community could use, he said.
"I think they're talking about doing a customer business center, you know, we're not opposed to those kinds of things," Kidd said. "If you can gracefully live within the community and be a part of the community, we can all harmoniously live together."
Earlier this month Rivian also purchased 20 acres of land to the north of the facility for $871,200, according to records filed with the Recorders Division. That property was once a part of the former Mitsubishi assembly plant, said Dietmeier.
"Certain pieces of the Mitsubishi property were broke off for whatever reason when the plant closed in 2016," he said of the property at the corner of Electric Avenue and Rivian Motorway. "We were just purchasing that to square off the lot at the corner."
Rivian does not have specific plans for the property at this time, said Dietmeier.
The plant in west Normal employs 1,250 people.
Founded in 2009, Rivian is valued at about $27 billion, with investors including Ford Motor, Fidelity and T. Rowe Price. The company also has a deal to develop electric delivery vehicles for Amazon, and some of those vehicles were being tested last week in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Photos: Rivian Automotive
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.