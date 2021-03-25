Watch now: Rivian donates $500,000 to support saliva-based COVID testing in Illinois

The donation covers costs associated with equipment and staffing when the lab first launched. SHIELD Illinois, a "unit" created by the University of Illinois system to coordinate testing across the state, operates seven saliva-based testing labs.

The University of Illinois system-pioneered saliva-based testing, officially called covidSHIELD, has gained widespread interest since it was launched at the University of Illinois' three campuses in 2020.

The test only requires a deposit of saliva as opposed to a nasal swab, and labs produce results within 24 hours of samples arriving at a covidSHIELD lab.

The system has administered 1.5 million tests at its universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield.

“We want to help reopen Illinois schools and businesses safely; that’s our entire purpose,” said Ron Watkins, managing director of SHIELD Illinois. “Illinois State University is an example of a lab partner who stepped up to make its community safer."

Partnerships with Rivian continue, and Shield T3, which administers saliva-based testing outside Illinois, will open a testing lab at Bloom Energy in Sunnyvale, California. The lab is expected to administer 150 to 1,000 tests per week.