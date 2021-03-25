Watch now: Rivian donates $500,000 to support saliva-based COVID testing in Illinois

NORMAL — Electric vehicle company Rivian has donated $500,000 to the University of Illinois system to support a saliva-based COVID-19 testing lab at Illinois State University.
“The proximity of the Normal lab to our facility means the turnaround time for our workers’ COVID-19 test results has dropped from 36 to 24 hours,” Jessica Siron, director of environmental, health and safety at Rivian, said in a news release. “This gives us the ability to respond faster to a positive test result and trace it, which allows us to stay on schedule safely."
The SHIELD Illinois lab, opened Jan. 11 at ISU's Science Laboratory Building and operated by the university, currently processes 5,000 tests a week from Rivian employees.
The donation covers costs associated with equipment and staffing when the lab first launched. SHIELD Illinois, a "unit" created by the University of Illinois system to coordinate testing across the state, operates seven saliva-based testing labs.
The University of Illinois system-pioneered saliva-based testing, officially called covidSHIELD, has gained widespread interest since it was launched at the University of Illinois' three campuses in 2020.
The test only requires a deposit of saliva as opposed to a nasal swab, and labs produce results within 24 hours of samples arriving at a covidSHIELD lab.
The system has administered 1.5 million tests at its universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield.
“We want to help reopen Illinois schools and businesses safely; that’s our entire purpose,” said Ron Watkins, managing director of SHIELD Illinois. “Illinois State University is an example of a lab partner who stepped up to make its community safer."
Partnerships with Rivian continue, and Shield T3, which administers saliva-based testing outside Illinois, will open a testing lab at Bloom Energy in Sunnyvale, California. The lab is expected to administer 150 to 1,000 tests per week.
"The university's agility and foresight allows us to serve Rivian, one of Illinois' most advanced and important companies, wherever it needs us," said Bill Jackson, who leads Shield T3. "A primary goal of Shield T3 is to get workers back to work safely. Such testing will be critical to the recovery of our manufacturing sector for months to come."
Organizations interested in using SHIELD testing can visit uillinois.edu/shield or email shieldillinois@uillinois.edu. Organizations outside Illinois can contact Shield T3 at shieldt3.com or email inquiries@shieldt3.com.
