Watch now: Rivian opening New York City showroom, according to report

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive has signed a lease for a showroom in New York City, Bloomberg reports.

The 12,000-square-foot space is at 360 Wythe Ave. in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, according to Bloomberg.

Rivian, which is building out the former Mitsubishi plant in Normal for manufacturing, is also creating showrooms in Chicago and the Los Angeles area. The electric vehicle startup is preparing to deliver its first batch of Launch Edition R1T pickups and R1s SUVs as early as June.

The company is seeking to sell directly to consumers and not use dealers.

Rivian, founded in 2009, also is building 100,000 delivery trucks for Amazon to be delivered by 2024. Amazon invested about $700 million.

Ford Motor Co. also invested $500 million. In May, Alexandra Ford English, great-great granddaughter of Henry Ford, joined the Rivian board as the Ford representative. On Friday, she was nominated to join the Ford board of directors.