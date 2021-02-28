Watch now: Rivian releases video of vehicle test in extreme cold

BLOOMINGTON — Rivian Motors has released a video of crews testing its new R1T electric vehicle in extreme cold.

The video by the company, which is building out its Normal manufacturing facility at 100 N. Rivian Motorway, was shot in Baudette, Minnesota, near the Ontario, Canada, border.

"In extremely cold temps, it's best to plug in overnight if you can — and that goes for any EV. It not only recharges the battery, but it provides the energy to warm the battery to maintain maximum range and performance. As for the R1, if it’s plugged in all night, you can hop in and drive with very little compromise to performance at even -40° F," the company said in the post.

Prices start at $75,000 for trucks and $77,500 for SUVs, which can be offset by a $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles.

Valued at almost $28 billion, Rivian is expected to deliver its first vehicles in the summer. About $2.65 billion was raised from a group of investors led by T. Rowe Price.

