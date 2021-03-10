Watch now: Rivian seeking a path for future expansion in Normal

NORMAL — Rivian is pursuing 380 acres of farmland west of its Normal factory for future expansion and logistics buildings, officials said Tuesday.
"We plan to increase our manufacturing output at this facility, and we've already done so over the last year with a lot of our construction," said Zach Dietmeier, a spokesman for Rivian. "It really opens us up to think more deeply about our site's evolution over the next few years."
The land sits west of Rivian Motorway, across the road from the current manufacturing plant, which currently employs about 890 workers. If approved, a zoning and site plan amendment could allow Rivian to develop the land for a maximum 10.6 million-square-foot building, and 1.5 million square feet for logistics and parking.
Rivian could also build at maximum a 650,000-square-foot building to the south, on its current 503-acre site.
Design and building plans are still in the works, however, said Dietmeier, explaining the proposal is just "the jumping off point for those designs."
Potential uses of the land could include outbuildings for "additional customer experiences on site," future space for touring experiences and even a potential test track, he said.
Other potential building developments include onsite training and service, increased storage for parts and supplies, warehousing and logistics.
"Things are moving so fast in growth mode for Rivian," Dietmeier said. "What this allows us to do is take these projects as we go, that way we can build smarter in the growth pursuit."
The company hopes to roll out more concrete plans for the future development after production begins, Dietmeier said.
The Normal Planning Commission could consider the zoning and site amendments as early as April 8.
“Our growth as a company would not be possible without the local community’s belief in and overall contribution to our vision,” said Dietmeier. "With plans like this, there's no slowing down."
Rivian raised about $2.65 billion in January, bringing its total valuation to $27.6 billion, and in February announced plans to open a showroom in the Fulton Market area of Chicago. Another is in Laguna Beach, California.
The company wants to have 10 stores across the U.S., part of a retail strategy that doesn't use a dealership structure.
Jim Chen, vice president of public policy for Rivian, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the company wants to sell directly to customers because "we know these vehicles best."
Rivian is also developing 100,000 custom delivery vans for Amazon.
