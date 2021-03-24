Watch now: Rivian signs deal to install charging stations in Colorado state parks

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Rivian plans to begin installing charging stations in Colorado state parks as early as July.

The electric vehicle company, which is ramping up production at its Normal plant, will install at least two charging stations in up to 50 Colorado Parks and Wildlife locations, including state parks and recreation areas, under a sponsorship agreement authorized by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, the Grand Junction Sentinel reports.

The installations come at no cost to the parks commission.

Rivian will operate and maintain the charging stations for up to five years — and possibly up to 25 years with agreement renewals.

Corey Ershow, a Rivian public policy manager, told the commission that the charging stations will add about 25 miles of driving range per hour of charging.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The project comes as Gov. Jared Polis' administration seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advocates the growing use of electric vehicles along with creating charging networks around the state.