Watch now: Rivian to build 2nd U.S. assembly plant

Still, the company is eying more production space, according to a Thursday report from Reuters. Multiple states have bid for the second plant, which requires an estimated 2,000 acres of land, Reuters reported.
The project — reportedly including battery cell production — will break ground in the fall, according to Reuters.
Rivian spokesperson Zach Dietmeier in an email confirmed the plans to The Pantagraph and characterized the Normal plant as a "launching pad and a cornerstone for Rivian’s strategy and development for decades to come."
"We continue to work with the Town of Normal and other regional partners on future local expansion plans," Dietmeier said. "Our second manufacturing project is in addition to our plans in Central Illinois; there is no replacement or reduction for our Normal campus."
Dietmeier did not mention where the second plant would be or how many people it might employ.
The existing Normal plant employs 2,232 full-time employees, part of the more than 7,000 people Rivian employs across facilities in California, Michigan, Arizona, the United Kingdom and British Columbia.
The Normal plant has two production lines currently producing vehicles, one to manufacture both the R1T pickup and R1S SUV, and a second line for its commercial vans. Amazon has ordered 100,000 vans through 2024.
Special launch editions of the pickup and SUV are priced at $75,000 and $77,500. The standard truck prices start at $67,500, while the standard SUV prices start at $70,000.
Rivian engineers took a production model of their new SUV on a test drive at Main and Washington streets in downtown Bloomington on Feb. 5. The company nears final modifications of its new cars as it begins assembly on its Normal production line.