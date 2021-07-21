 Skip to main content
Watch now: Rivian to install charging stations at Tennessee state parks

Rivian under the deal will pay to design and install the chargers, and cover costs related to upgrading utilities, network access fees, equipment service and charger maintenance for the next 10 years.

NORMAL — Electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive plans to foot the bill to add charging stations across Tennessee's 56 state parks, the company announced Wednesday. 

Under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Rivian this summer will lead site surveys and engineering, and begin installing the chargers this fall. The project is estimated to end in March 2022. 

“Tennessee’s State Parks will be home to some of our very first Rivian Waypoints and at the forefront of our plan to provide accessible EV charging to those adventuring in America’s most beautifully preserved environments,” Matt Horton, Rivian executive vice president of energy and charging solutions, said in a news release. 

DOMINANT

An aerial view of Rivian Automotive on April 22 shows the current layout of the plant in Normal. The company recently closed a deal on the purchase of 380 additional acres of farmland for future expansion.

The electric vehicle company will also cover costs related to upgrading utilities to support the chargers and cover network access fees, equipment service and charger maintenance for the next 10 years.

Traffic of all kinds is returning to Rivian Motorway and surrounding roads as the plant takes off.

Rivian entered a similar partnership in March with the state of Colorado, agreeing to install at least two charging stations in up to 50 Colorado parks and wildlife locations, including state parks and recreation areas. 

Those installations were set to begin this month, and come at no cost to the parks commission. Rivian also committed to operate and maintain the Colorado charging stations for up to five years. 

Watch now: Eyes on Rivian for fueling Normal growth

Wednesday's announcement to build out the Tennessee charging stations comes after the electric vehicle company said last week the launch of its flagship pickup truck set for this summer was pushed to September.

The company employs more than 2,100 people to operate a 2.6 million-square-foot manufacturing plant in west Normal.

The plant has two production lines currently producing vehicles, one to produce both the R1T pickup and R1S SUV, and a second line for its commercial vans. 

Adding electric vehicle charging stations to state park systems follows a national trend. 

Legislators in Missouri this month allocated $1 million for the Department of Natural Resources to begin installing a network of the stations within the park system.

South Carolina offers electric vehicle charging stations in three of its state parks, while West Virginia provides stations at nine of its parks.  

