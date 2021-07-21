Watch now: Rivian to install charging stations at Tennessee state parks

NORMAL — Electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive plans to foot the bill to add charging stations across Tennessee's 56 state parks, the company announced Wednesday.

Under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Rivian this summer will lead site surveys and engineering, and begin installing the chargers this fall. The project is estimated to end in March 2022.

“Tennessee’s State Parks will be home to some of our very first Rivian Waypoints and at the forefront of our plan to provide accessible EV charging to those adventuring in America’s most beautifully preserved environments,” Matt Horton, Rivian executive vice president of energy and charging solutions, said in a news release.

The electric vehicle company will also cover costs related to upgrading utilities to support the chargers and cover network access fees, equipment service and charger maintenance for the next 10 years.

Rivian entered a similar partnership in March with the state of Colorado, agreeing to install at least two charging stations in up to 50 Colorado parks and wildlife locations, including state parks and recreation areas.

Those installations were set to begin this month, and come at no cost to the parks commission. Rivian also committed to operate and maintain the Colorado charging stations for up to five years.

Wednesday's announcement to build out the Tennessee charging stations comes after the electric vehicle company said last week the launch of its flagship pickup truck set for this summer was pushed to September.

The company employs more than 2,100 people to operate a 2.6 million-square-foot manufacturing plant in west Normal.

The plant has two production lines currently producing vehicles, one to produce both the R1T pickup and R1S SUV, and a second line for its commercial vans.

Adding electric vehicle charging stations to state park systems follows a national trend.

South Carolina offers electric vehicle charging stations in three of its state parks, while West Virginia provides stations at nine of its parks.

