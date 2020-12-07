Watch now: Rivian to lease 500,000-square-foot Normal warehouse

NORMAL — Rivian will lease 500,000 square feet of warehouse space at North Main Street and Kerrick Road in Normal, it was announced Monday. The electric vehicle maker plans to use the building for inbound logistics and parts receiving.
The company in a statement said it has reached an agreement with Milwaukee-based private commercial real estate firm Phoenix Investors. Rivian in March is expected to take possession of a building under construction, with interior work scheduled to finish in summer.
“We appreciate the investment Rivian is making in the Town of Normal. The economic benefits of their work ripples throughout the county, Central Illinois and beyond,” said Normal Mayor Chris Koos. “We also recognize and appreciate the commitment of Phoenix Investors in creating a facility to meet Rivian’s needs.”
The site has been vacant since construction stopped in 2008.
Support Local Journalism
The warehouse is about six miles west of the Normal factory where Rivian will produce its all-electric R1T and R1S models. Plymouth, Michigan-based Rivian is building electric trucks in the converted Mitsubishi plant, which it bought for $16 million.
Rivian has about 3,000 workers, including 550 employees in Normal.
The company also is working with Amazon to develop an electric delivery van, with 10,000 expected to be on the road by 2022.
Top crime stories for 2020 for The Pantagraph
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.