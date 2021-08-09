 Skip to main content
Watch now: Rivian vehicle test driven in Normal

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive has released a video of the R1T electric pickup being tested in Normal

The 57-second video features vehicles climbing a rocky hill and along a dirt track. 

The company began taking pre-orders last year.

Watch the video here: 

Related to this story

Report: Rivian in talks to build UK plant

Report: Rivian in talks to build UK plant

It would be the first overseas plant for the electric vehicle startup, which is converting the 2.6 million-square-foot former Mitsubishi plant in Normal for production. 

7 facts about Rivian — and what comes next

7 facts about Rivian — and what comes next

Despite production delays, some experts are calling Rivian "the Tesla of trucks," in part because of the huge amount of financial support and technical advice it's getting from the likes of Amazon, Ford, T. Rowe Price, Fidelity and Cox Automotive.

