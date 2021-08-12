Watch now: Samsung in talks to build Normal plant, Durbin says

BLOOMINGTON — The number of eyes on Bloomington-Normal is growing, now with South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group considering Normal for a new battery manufacturing plant.

"We have multiple prospects that are billions of dollars," Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, told The Pantagraph on Thursday. "Energy is on our side. The economic development flywheel is probably spinning faster than it ever has."

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., in a virtual news conference on Thursday said that Samsung is in talks to build a plant in Normal to make batteries.

“This Samsung facility, we hope, will be located next door to Rivian. That decision has not been made. Having a battery facility will also create thousands of jobs. We are blessed in Central Illinois to have this kind of expansion and opportunity, particularly with electric vehicles. Those are the vehicles of the future," he said.

Rivian declined to comment on the announcement.

Rivian Automotive is producing a battery-electric pickup and SUV at the west Normal plant and has a deal to build 100,000 electric delivery vehicles for Amazon. Founded in 2009, the company has raised about $10.5 billion from investors.

Son Michael, a senior vice president for Samsung, told The Korea Times in July that the company is working on additional partnerships with automakers, including Rivian. He pointed to President Joe Biden's push for additional EV production.

"The demand for EV batteries will grow higher than expected due to the Biden administration's eco-friendly policy," The Times reported.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos confirmed that a company is considering the town for a multi-billion dollar manufacturing project that would employ between 3,000 to 4,000 people. He could not confirm Samsung is the company in question, but said "we're quite flattered that we have been given such a hard look by this company."

Said Koos: "To me, personally, it's very gratifying that the efforts that we've taken as a community have been recognized nationally and internationally."

Hoban said while all potential economic incentive agreements are confidential until a company or site selector gives the EDC permission to discuss the project, multiple developers have requested site tours.

Hoban said that with multiple companies interested in locating to Bloomington-Normal, the community has as much to gain as it does to lose. The economic development field is highly competitive locally, regionally and internationally. Because of this, they're seeing doors open for future manufacturing opportunities, he said.

"I think our biggest growth will be the diversification of our industries," said Hoban. "We've been primarily known for our finance, our education and our health care. I think we'll see continued growth in things made in Bloomington-Normal."

Rivian's workforce in Normal has tripled in the last eight months, and as of Thursday the company employs 2,450 people, said spokesman Zach Dietmeier. The company also has snapped up surrounding parcels for expansions.

“We are looking at the reality that the current Rivian plant in Normal is going to be expanded far beyond what we expected, up to 5,000 individuals will be working there when they reach their optimum capacity," Durbin said on Thursday.

Rivian also is developing plans to invest $5 billion in a second manufacturing plant. Bloomberg on Wednesday reported talks are underway with officials in Fort Worth, Texas, about building there. ​

