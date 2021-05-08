Watch now: Second Saturday draws shoppers to downtown Bloomington

Asked about her preference, Champion said she'd rather be the kind of busy that she was on Saturday than she was a year ago.

"The whole reason that you open up a business like this is so people can come," she said. "Nobody wrote up the marketing book on what to do with your business if nobody's allowed to come in."

Red Raccoon Games owner Jamie Mathy, whose store did set up tables outdoors for customers, said he'd sold more than he expected to sell Saturday, also citing foot traffic as due to the fact that "people are stir-crazy."

"I think because the weather's been so crummy, people are looking for any excuse to get outside," he said. "It's supposed to rain (later), which is hard to imagine right now."

Bobzbay owner Elizabeth Aspbury called the Second Saturday event "low-key," which she described as a positive with "COVID still around."

"Other cities have like one big sidewalk sale and that's the thing," she said. "It's nice that ours are spread out, which is nice because of COVID."

The used book and media store wasn't much busier than any other Saturday, Aspbury said, but she had set up a display outside with a purpose.