Watch now: Second Saturday draws shoppers to downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Last year, on the Saturday before Mother's Day, Carmen Champion was busy, but in a way that she never expected to be.
The doors of her downtown Bloomington store, Von Champs Boutique, were closed back then, since it was deemed a nonessential business and unable to be open due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Still, Champion said she found herself rushing to fill a slew of online orders ahead of Mother's Day.
This year, on the same day, her doors were open, and Champion was, again, "getting hosed with Mother's Day orders."
It was the first Second Saturday of the year, a sidewalk sale-style event promoted by the Downtown Bloomington Association and aimed at drawing traffic to small, local businesses. The events will continue through Oct. 9.
Whether it was the event itself, the weather — sunny and mild during the early part of Saturday — or something else, Champion said the influx of customers was enough to keep her so busy that she never had a chance to set up a sidewalk display.
"The sidewalk sale definitely helps bring people in, but I think it coincided with some people are just stir-crazy," she said. "I had quite a few people be like, 'This is the first time I've been downtown since last year.'"
Asked about her preference, Champion said she'd rather be the kind of busy that she was on Saturday than she was a year ago.
"The whole reason that you open up a business like this is so people can come," she said. "Nobody wrote up the marketing book on what to do with your business if nobody's allowed to come in."
Red Raccoon Games owner Jamie Mathy, whose store did set up tables outdoors for customers, said he'd sold more than he expected to sell Saturday, also citing foot traffic as due to the fact that "people are stir-crazy."
"I think because the weather's been so crummy, people are looking for any excuse to get outside," he said. "It's supposed to rain (later), which is hard to imagine right now."
Bobzbay owner Elizabeth Aspbury called the Second Saturday event "low-key," which she described as a positive with "COVID still around."
"Other cities have like one big sidewalk sale and that's the thing," she said. "It's nice that ours are spread out, which is nice because of COVID."
The used book and media store wasn't much busier than any other Saturday, Aspbury said, but she had set up a display outside with a purpose.
"I just wanted to get rid of the comics, honestly," she said with a laugh.
Outside, 15-year-old Fox Bolton was flipping through the boxes, looking for any comics that caught his interest. Inside, his mom was perusing the shelves, and his dad, Kevin, sat in the sun, waiting.
The family was pleased with the weather, Kevin said, and his son enjoyed looking through comics, but they'd come downtown ultimately for his wife.
"It's kind of a treat for her today," he said. "Some early Mother's Day shopping. We asked her, 'What do you want to do?' She said she wanted to go downtown, walk around."
As they walked down the street later, turning to stop inside Red Raccoon Games, they were, in a way, feeding into what Champion described as downtown's overall atmosphere.
"It helps the energy of downtown to have people out," she said. "People are not as scared as they were a year ago."