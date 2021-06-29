Watch now: Spike in cooking oil costs felt by Central Illinois businesses

BLOOMINGTON — Among the casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic: chicken wings and decent prices for cooking oil.
Head into Dr. McKay's Bar and Grill on Hershey Drive in Bloomington and you can still order wings off the menu, but no matter what day of the week you drop by, there won't be a special.
"We'd run wing specials two or three times a week," general manager Tyler Port said. "We can't do that anymore because of the rising prices. Wings have doubled in price in less than a month."
In Gridley, 43-year-strong Fat Albert's bar and grill took wings off the menu altogether.
"We stopped selling chicken wings because of the price," manager Lisa Meints said. "Chicken is up. Beef is up. (Oil) is up. Pretty much everything."
Clint Brumleve, co-owner of the Tornado Food Truck in Decatur, said the prices of cooking oil have more than doubled since the beginning of the food truck season.
People are also reading…
- More than 50 COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at teen church camp in Central Illinois
- Chicago Bears’ offer to move is serious, Arlington Heights mayor says, as village bans certain uses for race track site but keeps it open to football, racing and gambling
- Ex-Cubs star Ben Zobrist claims wife Julianna had affair with their pastor, lawsuit says
“They are saying that it’s not supposed to go back down for at least a little while,” Brumleve said. “And no one knows what a little while means.”
It's not something that restaurant owners and managers can really control. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that droughts and labor shortages were impacting supply, while demand from major importers grew this year.
The pandemic didn't help things, either.
Watch now: Pritzker signs bill allowing Illinois student athletes to profit from name, image, likeness
"Due to the current novel coronavirus infection outbreak, the edible oil refineries have experienced a downfall in their operating capacity to around 50%," ResearchandMarkets.com said in December.
"This is mainly attributed to the deficiency of raw materials along with delays in the import clearance. The decrease in the operating capacity is also related to the lockdown measures that resulted in the delayed harvesting of certain oilseeds, for instance, mustard seeds in India."
As for chicken, the Associated Press last month reported that the shortage comes from a variety of factors, including outbreaks of COVID-19 in meat-processing plants, especially early on in the pandemic, forcing many of them to temporarily close and straining the supply chain.
On top of that, Winter Storm Uri in Texas in February took a bite out of supply when some poultry farms had to temporarily shut down because of the weather.
So far, the managers of both Fat Albert's and Dr. McKay's said their operations are refusing to raise prices on their customers despite the increased costs.
Franchise owners like the Miller Group USA, which owns 18 Arby's locations in Central Illinois, don't really have a say in the matter, even though they, too, are watching their costs increase dramatically.
"Because we're a franchise, we kind of have to bite the bullet," business manager Heidi McPherson told The Pantagraph. "The price of bacon has gone up considerably. (An independent business) would have the option to take bacon or a BLT off the menu, whereas we can't take our Bacon Beef 'n Cheddar off the menu."
McPherson said distributors have blamed all sorts of factors for the rising costs, including fuel issues.
"Prices have more than doubled in the past year or so, and of course our distributors have to pass that down to us," she said of the situation.
"The prices really across the board are jumping. Not just oil — it seems like everything is more expensive these days. So, just with the inflation, everything is going up, from our wages to our products," she said.
Donnette Beckett of the Decatur Herald & Review contributed to this report.