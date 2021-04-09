Watch now: State Farm announces hybrid workplace model

State Farm provides a total of 14,436 jobs across its Bloomington campus.

"Decisions will vary by business area, and leaders will work with employees to determine how much time they spend at each location," the company said in the release.

Working from home has been the norm for over a year for many of the company's employees, who left offices amid the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our commitment to the health and safety of our employees is our priority as more people re-enter offices this summer," the company said Friday.

"We will continuously learn and adapt to this new way of working," the company said. "How we move forward will be influenced by all we’ve learned and what best meets the needs of our customers, while at the same time accommodating company and employee interests.