Watch now: State Farm issues mask mandate for employees at hub facilities

BLOOMINGTON — Any employee working at a State Farm corporate facility must wear a face covering, the Bloomington-based insurer announced Friday. 

"State Farm is requiring face coverings for everyone in our hub facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, and Bloomington, beginning July 30," company spokesperson Gina Morss-Fischer said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor trends and guidance and make adjustments as needed."

Morss-Fischer added that State Farm still is not requiring its employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but "encourages all employees, who are able, to consider the potential health benefits of getting vaccinated."

State Farm's corporate headquarters is on Bloomington's east side. The insurer on July 29 announced that employees at all its corporate facilities must wear a face covering to combat the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant.

The company's announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week issued guidelines recommending that fully-vaccinated people wear a mask in "public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission" to combat the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. 

All four counties where State Farm's corporate hubs are located fall under either a "substantial" or a "high" level of community transmission, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker.

About 40,000 people, or around 69% of State Farm's 57,500 employees nationwide will shift to a hybrid workplace model in July, the company said in a news release.

Employees at State Farm's Bloomington campuses have trickled back into the office since July, after working from home for over a year. 

The company in April said about 40,000 people, or around 69% of State Farm's 57,500 employees nationwide, would also shift to a hybrid workplace model this summer.

At that time, Morss-Fischer said "most employees assigned to our Bloomington facility" would follow the hybrid model. 

State Farm provides a total of 14,436 jobs across its east and south Bloomington campuses.

