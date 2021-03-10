Watch now: State Farm's exit from banking nearly complete after partnerships with U.S. Bank, HSA Bank

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington’s insurance giant has almost completed its transition away from banking, a year after it was announced that U.S. Bank would assume State Farm Bank’s existing deposit and credit card accounts.
“Instead of having our own bank, State Farm has initiated alliances with other customer-centric financial institutions that will allow us to continue meeting the banking needs with an enhanced experience for State Farm customers,” spokeswoman Gina Morss-Fischer said.
State Farm, the nation’s largest home and auto insurer, started its bank in 1999 and offered deposit, checking and credit card services that were marketed through its network of nearly 19,000 agents.
With the companies' "strategic alliance," State Farm’s exit from banking operations is expected to be completed in April. State Farm Bank credit cards are being converted into new U.S. Bank credit cards, and the company said customers have been kept updated throughout the process.
Morss-Fischer said State Farm “will not have a complete picture” regarding how many employees have left during this transition until the exit from banking is finished.
“As we have continued the exit from banking operations, many employees have accepted opportunities within State Farm and some will leave the company,” she said.
As part of the transition, State Farm Bank is also converting checking, savings, certificate of deposit and money market accounts into U.S. Bank accounts.
Last April, the company also announced HSA Bank would acquire all of State Farm Bank’s approximately 24,000 health savings accounts, including an estimated $140 million in deposits.
Joe Monk, who was president and CEO of State Farm Bank when the announcement was made, said, “State Farm and HSA Bank share a common goal to help people live confidently. HSA Bank is well-positioned to help account holders save and plan for health care expenses today and in retirement, and we believe it is a positive move for customers.”
Morss-Fischer said the COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed State Farm’s banking transition.
State Farm began moving away from directly operative services associated with a bank in 2019, forming an arrangement with Detroit-based Quicken Loans so its agents who are qualified to originate home loans could do so with using Quicken Loans' Rocket Mortgage platform.
