Watch now: State Farm's exit from banking nearly complete after partnerships with U.S. Bank, HSA Bank

Morss-Fischer said State Farm “will not have a complete picture” regarding how many employees have left during this transition until the exit from banking is finished.

“As we have continued the exit from banking operations, many employees have accepted opportunities within State Farm and some will leave the company,” she said.

As part of the transition, State Farm Bank is also converting checking, savings, certificate of deposit and money market accounts into U.S. Bank accounts.

Last April, the company also announced HSA Bank would acquire all of State Farm Bank’s approximately 24,000 health savings accounts, including an estimated $140 million in deposits.

Joe Monk, who was president and CEO of State Farm Bank when the announcement was made, said, “State Farm and HSA Bank share a common goal to help people live confidently. HSA Bank is well-positioned to help account holders save and plan for health care expenses today and in retirement, and we believe it is a positive move for customers.”