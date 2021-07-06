Watch now: Sugar Mama Bakery returns to downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Susie Tod doesn't mind that it takes two hours for her cinnamon rolls to bake.

"Making them makes me happy because it reminds me of baking with my grandma," said Tod, who inherited the recipe.

"And baking in general is my stress reliever," Tod said. "I can come in and bake until 3 a.m. and when I do it's a calming effect — I just feel better."

Tod, who owns Sugar Mama Bakery, has crafted the cinnamon roll recipe in a number of kitchens across the Twin Cities for the last 11 years. First from a home kitchen, once from a rented kitchen and at one point from kitchens in both downtown Bloomington and in uptown Normal.

As of Monday, she's making the cinnamon rolls and other specialty and custom baked goods once again from downtown — this time in a space along the courthouse square at 109 W. Jefferson St.

"I always loved the charm of this area," Tod said. "The exposed brick, the old buildings, I did really miss that a lot and I really love being on the square. I think this is going to be a really fun location."

Tod will close on Aug. 1 the uptown Normal bakery, meaning the downtown Bloomington bakery — the storefront was formerly occupied by a Subway restaurant which closed in 2019 and has sat vacant since — will serve as the business' headquarters.

Inside, the bakery features most of the same equipment, plus a new oven, and an area for patrons to eat. Designed by her son, the space is filled with natural light and materials and a selection of plants and family photos.

Café tables placed outside come with a view of life around the courthouse square. It will likely be a popular spot on Saturday mornings, when people flock to the square for the downtown farmer's market.

The move back to downtown has been in the works since March, when Tod "put out feelers" for a new space and ultimately connected with staff from the city's economic development department.

But switching to a smaller space was largely motivated by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced Tod and other local businesses owners to shut down operations and reduce staff for months at a time.

The transition will also codify changes like an emphasis on to-go and custom orders, as well as bringing on employees who have skills "to work the whole bakery," Tod said.

At the height of the pandemic, Tod's employee count went from 15 employees to three employees, including her, because most of them were students that had to return home when classes went virtual.

Now the business is up to six employees, and Tod said she plans to hire more.

She also plans to roll out new recipes for croissants, pastries, cupcakes and decorative baked goods. The bakery also offers craft coffees and kombucha.

"Things just really changed last year. Our business model changed a thousand times," Tod said. "We're just trying to be smart with the way we do things, because we want to be around for a long time."

Sugar Mama Bakery is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Texas Roadhouse to open in August

Construction of the new Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Bloomington's east side is progressing, with the location set to open at the end of August.

Amanda Norton, spokesperson for the Louisville, Ky.-based restaurant chain, told me last week that construction crews faced some delays because of last month's extreme rain events, but that they're still on track to open before fall.

The restaurant is being erected between the former Toys R Us store and Olive Garden in the Bloomington Commons shopping center, 1701 E. Empire St., where Barnes & Noble, H&R Block and Schnucks also are located.

A hiring center to fill positions at the restaurant is open in the UPS Store, and available jobs are listed at careers.texasroadhouse.com.

The project has been in the works since late 2019, when a site plan for the restaurant was first approved by planning officials. The Bloomington City Council OK'd the plan in Feb. 2020, allowing the 17.9-acre site to be subdivided for the building.

A combined $2,251,394 in building and other construction permits for the new restaurant were issued in early March 2021.

"We’ve been looking at Bloomington for a long time and finally found the right spot – high visibility and major traffic flow," Norton said. "It’s a great town and community."

The restaurant chain has other locations in Champaign, East Peoria, Forsyth and Springfield.

