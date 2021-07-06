Watch now: Sugar Mama Bakery returns to downtown Bloomington

"I always loved the charm of this area," Tod said. "The exposed brick, the old buildings, I did really miss that a lot and I really love being on the square. I think this is going to be a really fun location."
Tod will close on Aug. 1 the uptown Normal bakery, meaning the downtown Bloomington bakery — the storefront was formerly occupied by a Subway restaurant which closed in 2019 and has sat vacant since — will serve as the business' headquarters.
Inside, the bakery features most of the same equipment, plus a new oven, and an area for patrons to eat. Designed by her son, the space is filled with natural light and materials and a selection of plants and family photos.
Café tables placed outside come with a view of life around the courthouse square. It will likely be a popular spot on Saturday mornings, when people flock to the square for the downtown farmer's market.
The move back to downtown has been in the works since March, when Tod "put out feelers" for a new space and ultimately connected with staff from the city's economic development department.
But switching to a smaller space was largely motivated by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced Tod and other local businesses owners to shut down operations and reduce staff for months at a time.
The transition will also codify changes like an emphasis on to-go and custom orders, as well as bringing on employees who have skills "to work the whole bakery," Tod said.
At the height of the pandemic, Tod's employee count went from 15 employees to three employees, including her, because most of them were students that had to return home when classes went virtual.
Amanda Norton, spokesperson for the Louisville, Ky.-based restaurant chain, told me last week that construction crews faced some delays because of last month's extreme rain events, but that they're still on track to open before fall.
The restaurant is being erected between the former Toys R Us store and Olive Garden in the Bloomington Commons shopping center, 1701 E. Empire St., where Barnes & Noble, H&R Block and Schnucks also are located.
A hiring center to fill positions at the restaurant is open in the UPS Store, and available jobs are listed at careers.texasroadhouse.com.
