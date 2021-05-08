Watch now: Summer jobs ready for Bloomington-Normal teens

NORMAL — Between topping banana splits, running the drive-thru and sending food orders to the kitchen, the high school students who staff Carl’s Ice Cream are in for a busy summer. But 17-year-old Lizzy Holstein said she was lucky to get the gig in Normal as her first job to help her save for college.
“I started last July and it was like pretty busy so I kind of got thrown into things,” said the University High junior. “But you learn really fast when it’s busy, so it’s nice. … It’s a good place to work; I like it.”
Like many locally-owned businesses, the ice cream spot known for its tenderloins is hoping to expand the staff. It comes as the economy continues to adjust to steep COVID-related declines.
The U.S. Labor Department reported Friday that companies added jobs for the fourth consecutive month. However, job creation slowed sharply in April, compared to March, as a result of several factors. Those factors include people dropping out of the job market to care for children or reluctant to look for work out of fear of catching the virus, according to government surveys.
Some businesses say they believe that a $300-a-week jobless benefit, paid for by the federal government, is discouraging some of the unemployed from taking new jobs.
“It’s been a little hard, a little difficult,” said manager Debbie Julian about recruiting new employees this year. “Mostly what’s worked best for me is friends telling friends. … Most of the girls that work here (applied) because their friends work here and they’ve asked; that’s how I’ve kind of gotten the help that I’ve gotten.”
That’s how Holstein came on board and how she helped recruit fellow high school student 17-year-old Jalynn Jarman.
As spring progresses into summer, the warm weather draws plenty of customers to Carl’s. Jarman, a junior at Normal West, said, “It gets chaotic but it’s nice to have as many girls as we do because we get a lot done. We work pretty well together.”
Having been so “swamped” at the beginning of the pandemic, Julian said she’s anticipating a lot of busy nights that need a full staff to keep up with orders, and she depends on students to make that possible.
Ice cream shops aren't the only businesses looking for workers.
Some businesses believe jobless benefits are discouraging the unemployed from seeking work. Snags in the supply chain have also slowed expansion by construction companies and manufacturers.
Meanwhile, the unemployment rate rose from 6% to 6.1% in April at the same time more businesses are putting up "help wanted" signs.
The summer job outlook for teens is strong, according to a Chicago-based staffing firm and global outplacement consulting company Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
“This summer, as vaccine numbers increase and regions see transmission rates go down, consumers will be ready to spend at retailers, restaurants and amusement parks, as well as enroll their children in parks programs and summer camps, creating thousands of opportunities,” said Andrew Challenger, the firm’s senior vice president.
He predicts teens to gain 2 million jobs nationally this summer.
“The employment situation overall is trending up as we enter this new phase of job recovery,” Challenger said. “Teens will benefit, as will likely all job seekers, as the light at the end of the tunnel comes closer.”
An economy in recovery
Parks and recreation facilities, both public and private, often rely on high school and college students for temporary summer help. Some of those opportunities were missing last year, with pools closed in Bloomington-Normal and many programs scaled back. But that’s changing this year.
Other businesses impacted by COVID-19 mitigation measures are slowly recovering and rebuilding their workforce as those measures are eased.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that Illinois will enter the "bridge phase" of his reopening plan on May 14. That allows for expanded capacities at retail stores, theaters, amusement parks and elsewhere.
“This year we are running many more programs,” said Tessa Mizell, YMCA director of marketing and special events. “We’re kind of back to normal on program offerings.”
Swim lessons increase the need for aquatic instructors and lifeguards, and “We’re able to expand the number of kids in day camp, which expands the need for camp counselors,” Mizell added.
At the Corn Crib, Gavin Legett is looking forward to a full summer of baseball and more events to fill the off-days than they could host last year.
As director of food and beverage, Legett leads the recruitment charge and said he’s looking to fill 40 to 50 part-time and seasonal positions this summer.
“When we’re looking for our staff we look at the high schools and college students who stick around, those who are looking for a place to start,” he said. The Corn Crib often works with high school career counselors to make connections with students.
“This was a first job for me when I was in high school, and I’ve been with the team about four seasons and it’s a real eye-opener,” Legett said, adding that it helped him begin understanding the sports industry.
What started as a teenage summer job led him to change his career path, and Legett is now in junior year at Illinois State University, studying business administration and professional sales.
Samantha Nelson, aquatics and recreation manager for the Four Seasons Health Club, said this is a transition time as some students attending college in Bloomington-Normal go back home and local students return from out-of-town schools.
“The whole month of May is when we crunch down and get our staff trained,” she said. Summer programs start June 7.
“We’re hiring people pretty much in all departments,” Nelson said.
For her department, that includes life guards, swim instructors and summer camp counselors. But Four Seasons also is seeking part-time workers in other departments, including the front desk, she said.
Four Seasons had summer camp last year, but it was “low in attendance” with only 10 children, said Nelson. This year, “we already have 25 kids enrolled” and have set a maximum of 60, she said.
Back to normal, with caution
Jay Tetzloff, director of Bloomington parks, recreation and cultural arts, said the city is hiring people over 18, traditionally college students, for jobs in park maintenance, such as mowing. But for other positions, like tennis coaches and pool workers, people as young as 15 can apply.
“Last year we were trying to hire in a pandemic and we went two months without hiring seasonal workers because we didn’t want to bring anyone in” from the outside, to limit exposure, said Tetzloff.
“We’re being extremely cautious and really have been from the beginning,” he said. “Maybe we’re even being over the top with it, but I think that’s the thing to do.”
Normal is looking to hire parks and aquatics maintenance custodians, pool concessions attendants, lifeguards and pool slide dispatchers, among other jobs.
But although the jobs are there, the applicants are not in many cases.
“We’re not getting the applicants like we have in the past,” Tetzloff said. “We’d like to see a few more people apply,” including people seeking full-time positions.
Whether the lack of applications is because people can make as much money on unemployment benefits or they just don’t want to work, Tetzloff said he doesn’t know. “There’s a different mindset. Maybe it’s generational.”
Andrea McGuffin, director of Alphabet Soup Academy, 2107 Fox Creek Road, Bloomington, expressed similar frustration.
“Our capacity has gone back to normal. We need people to work,” said McGuffin, adding that she has had trouble finding people to fill positions.
She is seeking extra help for Kids Summer Camp, but applicants must be at least 18 years old.
Nelson said, “This year in particular, we’re struggling to find part-time help” at Four Seasons and she isn’t sure why. “I think it has a lot to do with COVID — people are uncertain, hesitant.”
Mizell said the YMCA is hoping to add 10 to 15 members in youth programs and aquatics, but “It’s been slow.”
“A lot of the college students who decide to stay in town or take summer classes” apply for jobs, but with ISU and Illinois Wesleyan University offering many classes virtually, there are fewer students on campus, she said.
Legett said this year it seems like there are more open jobs in the community than applicants, but at the Corn Crib, he’s still hopeful they can "fill up our staff and rock a pretty cool summer.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
See photos: Dragonflies, damselflies in central Illinois
072720-blm-loc-14explore
072720-blm-loc-10explore
072720-blm-loc-9explore
072720-blm-loc-11explore
072720-blm-loc-13explore
072720-blm-loc-12explore
072720-blm-loc-7explore
072720-blm-loc-8explore
072720-blm-loc-6explore
072720-blm-loc-3explore
072720-blm-loc-4explore
072720-blm-loc-2explore
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.