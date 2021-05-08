Watch now: Summer jobs ready for Bloomington-Normal teens

“We’re not getting the applicants like we have in the past,” Tetzloff said. “We’d like to see a few more people apply,” including people seeking full-time positions.

Whether the lack of applications is because people can make as much money on unemployment benefits or they just don’t want to work, Tetzloff said he doesn’t know. “There’s a different mindset. Maybe it’s generational.”

Andrea McGuffin, director of Alphabet Soup Academy, 2107 Fox Creek Road, Bloomington, expressed similar frustration.

“Our capacity has gone back to normal. We need people to work,” said McGuffin, adding that she has had trouble finding people to fill positions.

She is seeking extra help for Kids Summer Camp, but applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Nelson said, “This year in particular, we’re struggling to find part-time help” at Four Seasons and she isn’t sure why. “I think it has a lot to do with COVID — people are uncertain, hesitant.”

Mizell said the YMCA is hoping to add 10 to 15 members in youth programs and aquatics, but “It’s been slow.”