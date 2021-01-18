Watch now: These Bloomington-Normal restaurants are returning. Will customers?

Tracking the news

WHAT HAPPENED: Nine of 11 regions in the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan have seen mitigations lifted in the past week, with two moving all the way back to Phase 4 restrictions. The announcement came as hospitalizations and positivity rates continued to decline and the state launched a contracting effort to increase hospital staffing, adjusting the available bed metrics that determine mitigation levels.

WHAT'S ALLOWED: Once a region moves into Tier 1 mitigations, indoor dining is allowed at a limited 25% capacity, indoor tables cannot exceed four people, reservations are required and establishments must be closed between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Although indoor bar service is allowed under Tier 1, it remains suspended unless food is being served at the establishment.