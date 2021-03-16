Watch now: This McLean County cannabis business is growing so much, they need more parking

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The proposed lot would be located on a separate property under different ownership, according to staff.

Jushi is seeking a landscaping variance that would apply the town's landscaping regulations to only the area on the lot that is being developed. Without the variance, the property would require 30 trees and 150 shrubs.

With the variance, Jushi would be required to have 13 trees and 65 shrubs on the property. Town staff is recommending the Zoning Board to approve the variance, but if the company chooses to further develop the property, the landscaping requirements would apply.

The Normal Zoning Board of Appeals will consider Jushi's request during its meeting starting at 5 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be livestreamed through the town's YouTube page.

Recreational cannabis became legal in Illinois in 2020. More than $1 billion in products were sold last year statewide, data shows.

