Watch now: Video shows Jeff Bezos driving Rivian truck

NORMAL — The spaceflight company led by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has released a video showing him driving a Rivian vehicle in Texas.

The 49-second video was posted by Blue Origin to promote New Shepard, a new space tourism rocket that will start selling tickets Wednesday.

Bezos is also an investor in Rivian, which is building out the former Mitsubishi Motors North America plant in Normal for production of electric vehicles.

Rivian, valued at $27.5 billion, is building Amazon delivery vehicles as well. Rivian-made Amazon vehicles are being tested in Colorado, Oklahoma and elsewhere.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the video, Bezos is seen driving a Rivian truck to the New Shepard capsule landing site.

“Guys, how exciting is this – come on!” Bezos says in the truck, which features the Blue Origin logo.