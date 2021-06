NORMAL — The CEO of Rivian Automotive Inc. has tweeted out video of the company's new vehicles being made for Amazon.

The videos show the bodies of the electric vans being painted.

Rivian has a contract to build 100,000 custom delivery vehicles for Amazon.

The electric vehicle startup founded in 2009 bought the former Mitsubishi in Normal for $16 million in January 2017.

