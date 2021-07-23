What Rivian CEO says about new $2.5 billion investment in company

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive has received $2.5 billion in its latest round of private funding, the company said Friday. The electric vehicle startup company has raised about $10.5 billion since 2019.

The latest financing came from Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, D1 Capital Partners, Ford Motor Co. and T. Rowe Price.

“As we near the start of vehicle production, it’s vital that we keep looking forward and pushing through to Rivian’s next phase of growth,” CEO RJ Scaringe said in a statement. “This infusion of funds from trusted partners allows Rivian to scale new vehicle programs, expand our domestic facility footprint, and fuel international product rollout.”

Friday’s funding announcement also comes a week after Rivian said that delivery of the company’s inaugural electric truck, the R1T, will be delayed again to September because of disruptions in global supply chains.

The Irvine, California-based company employs more than 7,000 people at facilities in Normal, California, Michigan, Arizona, the United Kingdom and British Columbia. It has consistently built its private funding revenue since 2019, when it said toward the beginning of that year it received $700 million.

Since then, Rivian received hundreds of millions of dollars throughout the 2019 funding rounds, capping the year off with $1.3 billion in December 2019.

It also received $2.5 billion in 2020 and announced a $2.65 billion funding round in January.

Dan Sundheim, founder of D1 Capital Partners, said they increased their investment this time in Rivian “as it reaches an inflection point in its commercialization and delivers what we believe will be exceptional products for customers.”

