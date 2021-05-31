What to expect in your revamped pantagraph.com

It is time. Time to give our website users a better digital experience. Time to present the news in a way the readers want, seamlessly integrating videos and photo galleries and interactive elements into all that we publish. Time to launch our newly revamped pantagraph.com.
The media business has never been a one-way channel of communication. Our journalists report on crime, politics and community events and happenings on an hourly basis. They have the privilege of bringing you the news of your community. Chris Coates, our Central Illinois editor, puts it this way: “Our new site takes our digital journalism to the next level, offering an immersive experience for readers. You’ll see video from the Bloomington-Normal region and around the world. And you can expect more of what you want, with content that’s updated and customized to your interests."
In the past seven days, pantagraph.com reached 68% of our market. We know that of our 8.1 million pageviews in April, Wednesday was our busiest day, and that 59% of our digital readership comes via mobile devices. We also know that many of you have been frustrated by the somewhat clunky and overly busy design and advertising pop-ups. Our new site addresses those frustrations and we will continue to develop and fine tune it.
We know that pantagraph.com readers value content from our advertising partners, and many use the site to plan their weekend activities, decide where to eat and who can help them buy a new home. We know our advertisers will be as pleased with our redesign as our readers. Our new site offers our advertisers a much less crowded space for messaging, with some exciting new advertising possibilities (ask us about our new “Parallax” ad unit — it’s as much fun to say as it is to view). In short, a better website for our readers is a better website for our advertisers.
We are aware that Tuesday at 10 a.m., our loyal readers and advertisers will see a big change in our website. And sometimes change is hard. But I think you will agree that it was time to completely renew our old site so we could continue our mission of bringing you award-winning journalism and delivering an engaged and robust audience for our advertisers.
I look forward to hearing your comments and suggestions on our new Pantagraph.com. Please reach out to me at (563) 723-1753 or via email at dan.adams@lee.net.
Cheers,
Dan Adams
Central Illinois Media Group president and director