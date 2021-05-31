What to expect in your revamped pantagraph.com

It is time. Time to give our website users a better digital experience. Time to present the news in a way the readers want, seamlessly integrating videos and photo galleries and interactive elements into all that we publish. Time to launch our newly revamped pantagraph.com.

The media business has never been a one-way channel of communication. Our journalists report on crime, politics and community events and happenings on an hourly basis. They have the privilege of bringing you the news of your community. Chris Coates, our Central Illinois editor, puts it this way: “Our new site takes our digital journalism to the next level, offering an immersive experience for readers. You’ll see video from the Bloomington-Normal region and around the world. And you can expect more of what you want, with content that’s updated and customized to your interests."

In the past seven days, pantagraph.com reached 68% of our market. We know that of our 8.1 million pageviews in April, Wednesday was our busiest day, and that 59% of our digital readership comes via mobile devices. We also know that many of you have been frustrated by the somewhat clunky and overly busy design and advertising pop-ups. Our new site addresses those frustrations and we will continue to develop and fine tune it.