Zangerle retires after 35 years with PATH Inc.

BLOOMINGTON — Karen Zangerle, executive director of PATH Inc., has announced her retirement after 35 years leading the agency. Her last day will be Friday, July 16, according to a news release.

PATH, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, is known for its 24/7 suicide crisis hotline and the related crisis management services. Under Zangerle's leadership, the agency has grown to implement the United Way 2-1-1 resource line that is now providing services to 49 counties in Illinois and growing; homeless services as part of the Central Illinois Continuum of Care; adult protective services; and the McLean County PATH-O-GRAM, a free bi-weekly email news resource for human service professionals.

Zangerle also has led the agency to be nationally accredited by the Alliance of Information and Referral Systems and the American Association of Suicidology; and has been involved in community work regarding domestic violence, sexual assault, homelessness and other social issues.

PATH’s board of directors has selected Christopher Workman as the next executive director, effective July 6. He is a native of Normal with an undergraduate degree in social work from Illinois State University and a master’s in social work from the University of Chicago. His career spans 30 years of in human service, government, academic and consulting/business environments in Illinois and Kentucky.

“Karen is leaving an amazing legacy; she is a true community hero who has worked tirelessly to provide access to help to others,” Workman stated. “We will continue the valuable work Karen and our founders from ISU and the community created to improve and save lives of our most vulnerable.”

He added, "We are lucky that Karen would like to continue on as a volunteer for our crisis line. Her knowledge to assist others in a crisis is worth its weight in gold.”

Zangerle said, “I think the board of directors made the right choice in hiring Chris. Chris has a unique blend of community development and public and private administration experiences that will be needed to lead an agency like PATH Inc. Chris has years of experience working with various health and human services partners and governmental officials that provides him the ability to work closely with all of our partners, staff and clients.”

If you are in a crisis and need help, call 2-1-1 immediately. You can also contact the crisis center via text at TXT211 (898211) or via the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via 800-273-TALK.

For more information, contact Workman at cworkman@pathcrisis.org.

