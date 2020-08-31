Looking for the best in Central Illinois: Introducing The Pantagraph's Readers’ Choice 2020

Once again, The Pantagraph is launching its popular Readers’ Choice Award program to recognize exceptional local businesses throughout the region in more than 150 categories. Last year, more than 191,000 votes were cast on topics ranging from the coldest beer to the best landscaping company.
Due to the popularity of this program and to streamline the voting process, only the top five nominees in each category move onto the voting rounds this year.
“The Readers’ Choice platform gives our readers the unique opportunity to decide who they think is the best,” said Jaime Reynolds, regional advertising director. “Everybody has an opinion on what restaurant has the best burger or which realtor they like the most. This program gives our readers a voice in choosing the best.”
Readers’ Choice is divided into two segments — the nomination round and the voting rounds. Readers have from now to Sept. 20 to nominate their favorite business and service provider — everything from your favorite accountant to the best grocery store. Nominations are all done at pantagraph.com/contests. The top five businesses and people in each category will move onto the voting rounds.
Online voting begins on October 5-11, when readers can vote for the best services, people and medical. Round 2 voting is for the best places to eat, drink and play and takes place on Oct. 12-18. And the final voting round is for the best places to shop from Oct. 19-25. Voting is also done by visiting pantagraph.com/contests.
Winners will be announced in The Pantagraph on Friday, Nov. 20.
Earning the distinction of being a Reader’s Choice winner is a powerful marketing tool and shows excellence in a business category.
We encourage all businesses to begin asking their customers to nominate them so they can move onto the voting round and have the opportunity to win a 2020 Readers’ Choice award. If you have any questions about the Pantagraph Readers’ Choice program, please contact our advertising department at (309) 820-3359 or by email at advertising@pantagraph.com.
