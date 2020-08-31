Looking for the best in Central Illinois: Introducing The Pantagraph's Readers’ Choice 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Once again, The Pantagraph is launching its popular Readers’ Choice Award program to recognize exceptional local businesses throughout the region in more than 150 categories. Last year, more than 191,000 votes were cast on topics ranging from the coldest beer to the best landscaping company.

Due to the popularity of this program and to streamline the voting process, only the top five nominees in each category move onto the voting rounds this year.

“The Readers’ Choice platform gives our readers the unique opportunity to decide who they think is the best,” said Jaime Reynolds, regional advertising director. “Everybody has an opinion on what restaurant has the best burger or which realtor they like the most. This program gives our readers a voice in choosing the best.”

Readers’ Choice is divided into two segments — the nomination round and the voting rounds. Readers have from now to Sept. 20 to nominate their favorite business and service provider — everything from your favorite accountant to the best grocery store. Nominations are all done at pantagraph.com/contests. The top five businesses and people in each category will move onto the voting rounds.