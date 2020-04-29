Loss of Ford project won't slow work at Rivian, company says

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive is pushing forward at its plant in west Normal despite Ford canceling a joint project to build a Lincoln-branded electric vehicle.
Ford, which invested $500 million in the electric vehicle company last year, cited concerns of a struggling auto industry because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the investment is separate from the Lincoln project, and the fallout will not impact production or construction in Normal, said Zach Dietmeier, a spokesman for Rivian.
"Rivian and Ford remain outstanding partners," said Dietmeier. "The three models that will produced are the R1T pickup truck, the R1S SUV — the sports utility vehicle — and the partnership with Amazon for the van deliveries is still in effect. It's not changing any of that."
Details surrounding the Lincoln project and how it would come together never were publicized, Dietmeier added.
The loss of the project is not expected to further delay Rivian's 2021 production at the former Mitsubishi plant. The company remains on track to hire around 1,000 employees by the time it reaches full production.
In December, Rivian announced $1.3 billion in investments by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., Amazon, Ford Motor Company and funds managed by BlackRock.
Normal Mayor Chris Koos said the fallout of the Lincoln-branded project should not have an impact on the local economy. Rivian will need all of its projected employees to continue construction and future production.
"The market has been impacted by a combination of recession-era activity and coronavirus," Koos said. "Ford is obviously making a decision based on their projections of what they can sell. I think Rivian will still be in fine shape."
Rivian paid $16 million for the shuttered Mitsubishi plant in 2017. At its peak, Mitsubishi employed 3,000 people and had 1,200 employees before it shut down in November 2015.
Rivian pushed its production launch date to 2021 in early April because of the growing pandemic, but the company continues construction with a small maintenance crew. A majority of its current 325 Normal employees are working from home after Rivian closed all facilities.
Forty-four projects at the plant are in various stages of construction or architecture design, Dietmeier said. Rivian is set to invest an additional estimated $35.7 million in the production facility as construction continues under Gov. J.B. Prtizker's shelter-in-place executive order.
The town recently issued two building permits for various projects. One of the permits, for $31 million, was to Barton Malow Company, Southfield, Mich., for a separate building expansion on the west side of the facility, Dietmeier said.
Three buildings are visible on the west side of the facility, and Dietmeier said the expansion is for the building that is furthest northwest.
A second permit, for $4.7 million, went to River City Construction, East Peoria, for building additions to the plant's paint shop.
Rivian announced in January it would invest $29.4 million into the Normal facility through several construction projects.
The town previously issued permits for $11.3 million to Lesco Design and Manufacturing Inc., LaGrange, Ky., for construction of a conveyance line for final assembly of the vehicle, and for $3.4 million to River City Construction, East Peoria, for building additions.
