Loss of Ford project won't slow work at Rivian in Normal, company says

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive is pushing forward at its plant in west Normal despite Ford canceling a joint project to build a Lincoln-branded electric vehicle.

Ford, which invested $500 million in the electric vehicle company last year, cited concerns of a struggling auto industry because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the investment is separate from the Lincoln project, and the fallout will not impact production or construction in Normal, said Zach Dietmeier, a spokesman for Rivian.

"Rivian and Ford remain outstanding partners," said Dietmeier. "The three models that will be produced are the R1T pickup truck, the R1S SUV — the sports utility vehicle — and the partnership with Amazon for the van deliveries is still in effect. It's not changing any of that."

Details surrounding the Lincoln project and how it would come together never were publicized, Dietmeier added.