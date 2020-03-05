Lumber Liquidators to open store in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A national wood flooring chain retailer plans to open its first store in the Twin Cities this summer.
Lumber Liquidators has signed a lease with Core Acquisitions to open a store in the Bloomington Commons shopping center, 1701 E. Empire St., where Barnes & Noble, H&R Block and Schnucks also are located.
Officials at Lumber Liquidators could not be reached immediately Thursday for comment.
"They are occupying the spaces between Kumon (reading and math center) and Chiro One (wellness center) which opened last October," said Adam Bell, vice president of marketing for Core Acquisitions. The Chicago real estate firm owns and leases properties at the shopping center.
"It's on the longer strip and in the same building that Chuck E. Cheese is in," Bell added.
Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, moldings, accessories and tools, according to the Richmond, Virginia-based company's website. The website says the store also will have flooring experts and free samples.
"We hope to get (city building) permits in the next two weeks and we will begin construction immediately after," said Bell. "We are hoping to get them in about three months after construction begins and opened this summer."
According to building plans submitted to the city for review, two existing tenant spaces at the shopping center are being combined to create a 6,600-square-foot showroom and storage area.
Customers will be able to drive up to the storage space in the rear of the store.
"They will have a lot of their hardwood floor in there and you can drive up," said Bell. "They have a forklift that can help load trucks with whatever flooring people purchase."
