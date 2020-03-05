Lumber Liquidators to open store in Bloomington

"We hope to get (city building) permits in the next two weeks and we will begin construction immediately after," said Bell. "We are hoping to get them in about three months after construction begins and opened this summer."

According to building plans submitted to the city for review, two existing tenant spaces at the shopping center are being combined to create a 6,600-square-foot showroom and storage area.

Customers will be able to drive up to the storage space in the rear of the store.

"They will have a lot of their hardwood floor in there and you can drive up," said Bell. "They have a forklift that can help load trucks with whatever flooring people purchase."

