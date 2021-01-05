 Skip to main content
Macy’s closing Water Tower Place flagship store on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile
Macy's closing Water Tower Place flagship store on Chicago's Magnificent Mile

US-NEWS-MACYS-CLOSING-WATER-TOWER-PLACE-TB.jpg

People pass Macy's along North Michigan Avenue at Water Tower Place on May 8, 2018, in Chicago.

 Erin Hooley / Chicago Tribune

Macy’s is closing its flagship store in Water Tower Place, creating a huge vacancy on the Magnificent Mile during an already challenging time for retail landlords.

The 170,000-square-foot store in the North Michigan Avenue vertical mall will close after a clearance sale that starts this month and will run for 8 to 12 weeks, Macy’s announced in a statement Tuesday.

“After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close our Water Tower Place location,” said the Macy’s statement from spokeswoman Andrea Schwartz. “This closure is part of the company’s strategy to right-size its store fleet, announced in early 2020. The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, and Macy’s Water Tower Place has been honored to serve its customers on the Magnificent Mile for 45 years.”

Macy’s departure adds to the growing list of vacant commercial space amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Empty stores, bars and restaurants could take years to fill, according to industry experts.

