Marijuana dispensary opens in Springfield; here are details

Ascend cannabis dispensary opened Nov. 5 in Springfield. Here are some details about the site.

Located: The address is 3201 Horizon Drive with visibility from Interstate 55.

Size: The building is 6,228-square-feet and was formerly an Outback Steakhouse restaurant.

Renovation cost: About $1.2 million

Employees: The dispensary is expected to employ 80-90 people.

The vibe: Ascend officials said many of the products are customary but buying experience would feel more like traditional retail shopping.

What customers will find: Once customers enter the dispensary, their IDs will be scanned and they will be asked if they have already placed an order online.

If they have, a QR code will be scanned and the order will be printed in the back-of-the-house "vault" and the order will begin to be filled. The customer would then make their way to the dispensary floor, where their order would be rung up at one of 13 POS stations.

If they did not place an order online, they will be directed to the 3,000-square-foot dispensary floor where a "budtender" will walk them through the menu and answer any questions.