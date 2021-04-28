McDonald’s board members sued over ‘lavish’ $56 million severance for fired CEO

Nine members of McDonald’s board of directors have been hit with a shareholder lawsuit over $56 million in severance and compensation paid to former CEO Steve Easterbrook, who was fired in 2019 for a consensual relationship with an employee.

The lawsuit, filed last week in Delaware Chancery Court on behalf of employee benefit funds for Teamsters Local 237 in New York, alleges the board’s failure to fully investigate Easterbrook’s misconduct allowed the “windfall” severance package that McDonald’s is now seeking to recover.

“The board permitted him to walk away with a lavish severance package worth tens of millions of dollars,” the Teamsters allege in the lawsuit. “The company simply had no business rewarding an executive who had a known history of flouting company policy with such a massive exit package.”

Easterbrook was a longtime British McDonald’s executive who took the helm of the Chicago fast-food giant in 2015, making his mark with a menu overhaul, restaurant renovations and other innovations. But his fall from corporate grace came swiftly in November 2019, when Easterbrook was fired over an intimate relationship with an employee, a violation of company policy.