McDonald’s to pay employees to get vaccinated
McDonald’s plans to give employees four hours of bonus pay to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the first major fast food employer to announce incentives to encourage inoculation.

The incentive is available to crew at corporate-owned McDonald’s in the U.S. About 5% of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are corporate-owned. Corporate employees who get vaccinated will get four hours added to their paid time off bank.

Other companies have announced similar perks. Dollar General, Aldi, Trader Joe’s and Darden Restaurants, owner of Olive Garden, are offering workers four hours of pay to get the two shots to achieve the best protection. Instacart has offered a $25 bonus for its shoppers and drivers.

Chicago-based McDonald’s, like most companies, does not plan to make vaccination mandatory.

McDonald’s, the world’s largest burger chain, has come under fire from activists over working conditions during the pandemic that they say has made employees vulnerable to infection.

The company said it has implemented numerous safety standards including wellness checks, protective barriers and ample masks and personal protective equipment.

