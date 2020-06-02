McDonald’s, Walgreens and the Cubs among companies condemning racism in wake of George Floyd’s death

Sidibe said people are “just angry” over years of systemic racism, and that anger came to a head when Floyd’s videotaped death was broadcast repeatedly across media platforms, spawning widespread protests.

President Donald Trump’s tweet Friday, which included the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” made the situation even more incendiary, Sidibe said, and left it up to business leaders to “appease” the public.

The rush by brands to speak against racism may also have a practical component, Sidibe said, especially if African Americans represent a large part of their customer base.

The messaging can backfire, however, if the companies aren’t truly practicing what they preach regarding social justice, she said.

“You need to walk the talk,” Sidibe said. “It’s not enough to just be able to say ‘I stand for this’ when you‘re not spending some of your resources to be able to do programs on the ground. That’s where the real impact happens.”

On Monday, the Cubs were scheduled to host the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field -- before the season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Wrigleyville served as an impromptu staging ground for protesters speaking out against racism.