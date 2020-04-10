McDonald's offers free beverages to healthcare workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON - Bloomington-Normal McDonald's restaurants are among 111 in several states offering free beverages to healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through end of business April 17, participating stores will offer one free medium hot drip or iced coffee, large sweet tea or large soft drink to local healthcare employees who show their healthcare ID badge while ordering.

The free drinks are available during each visit to the McDonald’s drive-through.

“We know that during the toughest of times, we can count on our healthcare heroes to be there for us,” said Amanda Campbell, public relations and communications manager for local McDonald’s restaurants. “We hope through this gesture, they know we’re here for them, too, and appreciate their sacrifice.”

No purchase necessary. Hours may vary by location.