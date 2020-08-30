McLean County building permits: Who's building what and for how much?

BLOOMINGTON
Pointcore Construction, OSF Design Group, issued permit Aug. 25 for $350,000 for installing temporary structure in parking lot at 2200 E. Washington St.
Homes by Tentac, issued permit Aug. 27 for $163,700 for construction of single family home at 19 St. Ivans Circle.
Ken Verkler Construction, issued permit Aug. 25 for $140,000 for construction of single family home at 2512 Pampas Lane.
NORMAL
Ing Exterior issued permit Aug. 20 for $55,000 for a tear-off and re-roof of 405 Kays Dr.
River City Construction issued permit Aug. 20 for $504,000 for a paint shop lab at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
San Juan Pools and Spas issued permit Aug. 19 for $70,000 for an inground fiberglass pool at 2601 Limestone Court.
Homes by Tentac was issued a permit Aug. 20 for $152,000 at 301 Bobwhite Way.
Homes by Tentac was issued a permit Aug. 20 for $180,000 for new single-family construction at 2166 Granby Lane.
Homes by Tentac was issued a permit Aug. 20 for $185,000 at 2178 Granby Lane.
Trunk Bay Construction was issued a permit Aug. 19 for $280,000 at 1128 Hershey Rd.
Aviar Builders LLC was issued a permit Aug. 19 for $200,000 at 1019 Stags Leap Rd.
Verkler Construction was issued a permit Aug. 20 for $397,400 for single-family construction at 3602 Como Ct.
MCLEAN COUNTY
Keystone Homes, Bloomington, issued permit Aug. 3 for $800,000 new single-family house at 19278 Blair Dr., Bloomington.
Tennis Construction Management LLC, Bloomington, issued permit Aug. 13 for $240,000 new single-family house at 2406 W. Washington Rd., Bloomington.
James Strubhar, issued permit Aug. 17 for $120,000 new single-family house at 15725 East 425 North Road, Hayworth.
Innovative Building and Renovation, Downs, issued permit Aug. 18 for $350,000 new single-family house at 28096 U.S. 150, LeRoy.
Lemons Construction Co., Danvers, issued permit Aug. 18 for $310,000 new single-family house at 9383 North 1540 East Road, Bloomington.
Funk Builders Inc., El Paso, issued permit Aug. 19 for $325,000 new single-family house at 20737 East 1400 North Road, Bloomington.
EDP Renewables, Huston, Texas, issued permit Aug. 28 for $185,000 meteorological tower, 2600 North Road, Lexington.
EDP Renewables, Huston, Texas, issued permit Aug. 28 for $185,000 meteorological tower, corner of 3400 East and 2700 North Road, Chenoa.
