 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McLean County building permits: Who's building what and for how much?
0 comments
editor's pick

McLean County building permits: Who's building what and for how much?

{{featured_button_text}}
Building permits

BLOOMINGTON

Pointcore Construction, OSF Design Group, issued permit Aug. 25 for $350,000 for installing temporary structure in parking lot at 2200 E. Washington St.

Homes by Tentac, issued permit Aug. 27 for $163,700 for construction of single family home at 19 St. Ivans Circle. 

Ken Verkler Construction, issued permit Aug. 25 for $140,000 for construction of single family home at 2512 Pampas Lane.

NORMAL

Ing Exterior issued permit Aug. 20 for $55,000 for a tear-off and re-roof of 405 Kays Dr.

River City Construction issued permit Aug. 20 for $504,000 for a paint shop lab at 100 N. Rivian Motorway. 

San Juan Pools and Spas issued permit Aug. 19 for $70,000 for an inground fiberglass pool at 2601 Limestone Court. 

Homes by Tentac was issued a permit Aug. 20 for $152,000 at 301 Bobwhite Way.

Homes by Tentac was issued a permit Aug. 20 for $180,000 for new single-family construction at 2166 Granby Lane. 

Homes by Tentac was issued a permit Aug. 20 for $185,000 at 2178 Granby Lane. 

Trunk Bay Construction was issued a permit Aug. 19 for $280,000 at 1128 Hershey Rd. 

Aviar Builders LLC was issued a permit Aug. 19 for $200,000 at 1019 Stags Leap Rd. 

Verkler Construction was issued a permit Aug. 20 for $397,400 for single-family construction at 3602 Como Ct. 

MCLEAN COUNTY

Keystone Homes, Bloomington, issued permit Aug. 3 for $800,000 new single-family house at 19278 Blair Dr., Bloomington.

Tennis Construction Management LLC, Bloomington, issued permit Aug. 13 for $240,000 new single-family house at 2406 W. Washington Rd., Bloomington.

James Strubhar, issued permit Aug. 17 for $120,000 new single-family house at 15725 East 425 North Road, Hayworth.

Innovative Building and Renovation, Downs, issued permit Aug. 18 for $350,000 new single-family house at 28096 U.S. 150, LeRoy.

Lemons Construction Co., Danvers, issued permit Aug. 18 for $310,000 new single-family house at 9383 North 1540 East Road, Bloomington.

Funk Builders Inc., El Paso, issued permit Aug. 19 for $325,000 new single-family house at 20737 East 1400 North Road, Bloomington.

EDP Renewables, Huston, Texas, issued permit Aug. 28 for $185,000 meteorological tower, 2600 North Road, Lexington.

EDP Renewables, Huston, Texas, issued permit Aug. 28 for $185,000 meteorological tower, corner of 3400 East and 2700 North Road, Chenoa.

10 historical photos of Bloomington-Normal

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know as retirement approaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News