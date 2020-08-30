McLean County building permits: Who's building what and for how much?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON

Pointcore Construction, OSF Design Group, issued permit Aug. 25 for $350,000 for installing temporary structure in parking lot at 2200 E. Washington St.

Homes by Tentac, issued permit Aug. 27 for $163,700 for construction of single family home at 19 St. Ivans Circle.

Ken Verkler Construction, issued permit Aug. 25 for $140,000 for construction of single family home at 2512 Pampas Lane.

NORMAL

Ing Exterior issued permit Aug. 20 for $55,000 for a tear-off and re-roof of 405 Kays Dr.

River City Construction issued permit Aug. 20 for $504,000 for a paint shop lab at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

San Juan Pools and Spas issued permit Aug. 19 for $70,000 for an inground fiberglass pool at 2601 Limestone Court.

Homes by Tentac was issued a permit Aug. 20 for $152,000 at 301 Bobwhite Way.

Homes by Tentac was issued a permit Aug. 20 for $180,000 for new single-family construction at 2166 Granby Lane.

Homes by Tentac was issued a permit Aug. 20 for $185,000 at 2178 Granby Lane.