 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Medici in Normal closes for COVID-19 testing
0 comments

Medici in Normal closes for COVID-19 testing

{{featured_button_text}}
082720-blm-loc-3restaurants

Customers dine in at Medici, 120 W. North St. in Uptown Normal, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Medici in Normal temporarily closed Sunday for restaurant staff to get tested for COVID-19, restaurant management said in a social media post.

The restaurant closed because it employs many college students and management is concerned about the recent uptick in coronavirus cases on campus, according to the social media post. 

Medici plans to reopen midweek once the entire staff is tested and have confirmed employees test results, staff said.

Medici did not return requests for comment. 

Several Bloomington-Normal restaurants have closed and reopened out of caution after employees have tested positive for the virus.

The Spotted Dog, 1504 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington, reopened Sunday after closing Aug. 24 after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. The bar reopened once its entire staff was tested and are COVID-free, management said in a social media post.

Maggie Miley's, 126 E. Beaufort St., Normal, reopened Thursday for outdoor seating, said Peter Connolly, co-owner of Maggie Miley's. The bar closed Aug. 23 after an employee tested positive for the virus. 

Only staff who tested negative for the virus returned to work to help clean and sanitize the restaurant. Employees will only return to work if they test negative for the virus.

10 historical photos of Bloomington-Normal

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know as retirement approaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News