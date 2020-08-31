Medici in Normal closes for COVID-19 testing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Medici in Normal temporarily closed Sunday for restaurant staff to get tested for COVID-19, restaurant management said in a social media post.

The restaurant closed because it employs many college students and management is concerned about the recent uptick in coronavirus cases on campus, according to the social media post.

Medici plans to reopen midweek once the entire staff is tested and have confirmed employees test results, staff said.

Medici did not return requests for comment.

Several Bloomington-Normal restaurants have closed and reopened out of caution after employees have tested positive for the virus.

The Spotted Dog, 1504 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington, reopened Sunday after closing Aug. 24 after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. The bar reopened once its entire staff was tested and are COVID-free, management said in a social media post.