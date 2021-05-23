Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Katie McShane
Title: Circulation services manager
Contact: 309-820-3213 or kathryn.mcshane@lee.net
Meijer, headquartered in Michigan, has a location at 1900 E. College Ave. in Normal. ALDI has two locations in the area — 907 Maple Hill Road in Bloomington and 301 Greenbriar Drive in Normal.
"We see EVs and EV charging as an opportunity more than anything else rather than a challenge simple because we're ahead of the game now," said Mike Abba, director of business development with Ameren Illinois.
"We support the right of the union, however, we are disappointed this being a disciplinary issue, so we cannot comment on," said Jay Tetzloff, Miller Park Zoo and Bloomington parks and recreation director.
On the outside, the electric version of Ford's F-150 pickup looks much like its wildly popular gas-powered version. Yet the resemblance is deceiving.
The anticipated hires will cover full-time positions based in-office at State Farm's Bloomington headquarters, and at facilities in Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix.
Nearly 40 restaurants, breweries and cafes spread across McLean County are participating in a 10-day spotlight of local culinary diversity.
Walmart is the nation's largest employer with roughly 1.5 million workers in the U.S. including those at Sam’s Club, distribution centers and in corporate and managerial jobs.
The Pantagraph is keeping a running list of farmers markets open across Central Illinois this summer. To help us grow our list, send market information to newsroom@pantagraph.com.
