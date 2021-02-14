Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Timothy Eggert
Rivian was in downtown Bloomington Friday afternoon to test-run an SUV validation prototype, the first of its kind built at its Normal assembly plant.
"I did lots of perms, from dropped crowns to afros," Rehder said. "Also lots of Farrah Fawcett cuts, tons of Dorothy Hamill wedges, beret cuts, shags, bobs, asymmetrical cuts ... So many different styles over 50 years!"
The electric vehicle market is getting more crowded, just as Rivian's first vehicles are set to roll off the production line in Normal.
The suit accuses Jewel-Osco of misclassifying assistant store directors as salaried employees exempt from receiving overtime pay under federal labor law. It is one of numerous lawsuits claiming grocers and retailers cut their labor costs by giving employees managerial titles even as they do mostly manual work.
Ford Motor Co. has confirmed plans to cut production and temporarily lay off more UAW members at the Chicago Assembly Plant.
Town and Country Bank is opening of a new branch location in Bloomington at 404 Hershey Road, Suite B, on March 1.
Walgreens’ website to schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations was back up and running Tuesday afternoon after experiencing outages ear…
Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano has permanently closed its Peoria location.
The DeWitt County Development Council is reaching out to Illinois State University to assist with leadership with economic development. The council has been operating through its volunteer board of directors since July 16, when Elizabeth Foulks resigned her post as executive director.
