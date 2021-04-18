Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Roger Miller
Title: Copy desk
Contact: 309-820-3233 or roger-miller@lee.net
The plant will have 1,800 employees by its June launch and 2,500 by year’s end.
The Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau will present the inaugural BN Bites & Brews, which seeks to support local businesses and encourage post-COVID economic recovery.
The issue was brought to the agency's attention by Illinois State University personnel after people reported symptoms consistent with food poisoning, the department said.
People who received their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens may try to reschedule their second dose appointments — which…
Open floor plans are out; dedicated spaces for remote work and learning are in. Also, check out more home and personal finance advice from experts at NerdWallet, Forbes and the Motley-Fool.
Dozens of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLean County in recent weeks have been affiliated with workers at the Rivian manufacturing site in Normal, the company confirmed Friday.
About 40,000 people, or around 69% of State Farm's 57,500 employees nationwide will shift to a hybrid workplace model in July, the company said.
A trade association estimates electric transportation sector jobs in Illinois will double by 2024, with Rivian being a central part.
The winery industry faced a steep decline in revenue with crowd sizes restricted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, causing events such as weddings and other large gatherings to be canceled.
