Meet the Pantagraph staff

Aunt Jemima, whose name and image has graced Quaker Oats’ syrup and other products for more than 130 years, is being retired.
As Illinois prepares to enter the next phase of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan, his administration is launching a number of initiatives to help individuals and families who have been financially impacted from the economic shutdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rebuilding consumer confidence to encourage people to shop — and be safe — as restrictions are eased amid the COVID-19 pandemic is the goal behind the “CommUNITY Confident” campaign being launched Thursday.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced $90 million will be injected into assistance programs and community service block grants in an effort to better help families and individuals affected financially by COVID-19.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday largely dismissed a push by the hotel industry to allow meeting rooms and ballrooms to reopen at half capacity wh…
A new co-op grocery store will open Monday in Mount Pulaski. Learn more about what is being offered:
A popular buffet-style restaurant reopened for dine-in on Thursday, becoming, not the first, but the most public example of a restaurant dining room reopening in McLean County three months after dining rooms closed when COVID-19 began to spread.
Owning a Standard Oil bulk plant, my grandfather, along with my father, loved to quote John D. Rockefeller, the founder of Standard Oil. Rocke…
A compilation of recent building permits issued in McLean County.
