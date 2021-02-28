 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meet the Pantagraph staff

Meet the Pantagraph staff

{{featured_button_text}}

Name: Lyndsay Jones

Title: News reporter

Contact: 309-820-3275 or lyndsay.jones@lee.net

Lyndsay Jones

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuits filed against State Farm, other auto insurers over rates in pandemic
Business

Lawsuits filed against State Farm, other auto insurers over rates in pandemic

The lawsuits acknowledge that some insurers provided discounts over the emptier roads and drop in accidents and claims, but the discounts did not offer “any meaningful relief that actually reflects the reduction in cars on the road and reduced driving during the pandemic,” according to the court filings. The rates that were charged violate state law against excessive premiums, the lawsuits contend.

Lawsuits filed against auto insurers over rates in pandemic
Business

Lawsuits filed against auto insurers over rates in pandemic

The lawsuits acknowledge that some insurers provided discounts over the emptier roads and drop in accidents and claims, but the discounts did not offer "any meaningful relief that actually reflects the reduction in cars on the road and reduced driving during the pandemic," according to the court filings. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News