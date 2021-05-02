Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Erin Martiens
A trio of Bloomington religious institutions are taking steps this year toward massive construction projects involving their places of worship, representing more than $20 million in new building development.
People needing to get rid old computers and other electronics can now drop them off on the first Saturday of each moth at the Normal Public Works department.
The number of polygraph examiners entering the industry across the United States has plummeted since the 1990s. There are just 63 registered in Illinois, according to the state Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, which issues licenses.
As American consumers turning more and more to online grocery shopping, an Indianapolis-based upcoming tech startup is seeking to expand Central Illinois farmers' customer base.
Take a closer look at Biden's American Families Plan and how it could affect your finances. Plus, check out more money tips from experts at NerdWallet, Forbes and the Motley-Fool.
Rivian is also testing the vehicles in Oklahoma and other markers.
Rivian this week finalized its purchase of 380 acres of farmland west of its Normal factory where the electric vehicle company hopes to use for future expansion, officials said Friday.
“His legend has lived on,” said Judy Travelstead of the Union County Historical Society. “He was promoted heavily. People were eager to contribute money to the war effort.”
The finest produce and artisanal products in Central Illinois were on full display Saturday for the first Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market of the season.
Parkview Inn is not only the oldest restaurant in Bloomington located on the same site, but also one of the oldest diners on the original Route 66 highway.
