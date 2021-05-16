Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Matthew Neaville
Title: District manager
Contact: matthew.neaville@lee.net
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Name: Matthew Neaville
Title: District manager
Contact: matthew.neaville@lee.net
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
The anticipated hires will cover full-time positions based in-office at State Farm's Bloomington headquarters, and at facilities in Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix.
A new business is brewing on Bloomington's far east side.
Running from Texas to New York, the Colonial Pipeline delivers about 45% of all fuel to the East Coast.
Walmart is the nation's largest employer with roughly 1.5 million workers in the U.S. including those at Sam’s Club, distribution centers and in corporate and managerial jobs.
Nearly 40 restaurants, breweries and cafes spread across McLean County are participating in a 10-day spotlight of local culinary diversity.
Archer-Daniels-Midland also plans to invest about $25 million to expand refining and storage capacity in Quincy.
Most farmers markets took a hiatus or cut hours in 2020, but this month several Central Illinois communities can look forward to their return.
Service stations across more than a dozen states reported fuel shortages Thursday.
Also, check out more of the week's best financial tips from experts at NerdWallet, Forbes and the Motley Fool.
Experts say the summer job outlook for teens is strong, but many jobs are going unfilled in Bloomington-Normal.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.